Jared Leto's AI Character Comes to Life in First Look at 'Tron: Ares'

The Oscar-winning actor takes to social media to share a glimpse of his title character, described as a 'highly sophisticated' artificial intelligence program, in the sequel to 2010's 'Tron: Legacy'.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Walt Disney Pictures is manifesting a new "Tron" movie. Titled "Tron: Ares", the follow-up to 2010's "Tron: Legacy" has got its first-look picture shared online via Jared Leto's social media page.

Making use of his Instagram account, the 52-year-old actor unveiled the first image of his title character. In the photo, he is completely in disguise as he suits up in a black armor with red neon lights accentuating the futuristic design.

Leto also shared a clip that appears to show how the system brings his character to life. "#systemcl start ares," a screen reads before it reveals the image of Ares. The Oscar-winning actor wrote in the caption, "ARE YOU READY?? TRON: ARES 2025 See you on the grid…"

Meanwhile, upon a closer look, fans could find an Easter egg in the picture. The writing on Ares' data disc appears to say Dillinger Systems, which throws fans back to the first film.

The 1982 original movie features Edward Dillinger, played by David Warner, who is the head of ENCOM. He is the bad guy who stole an idea from Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) and hid the evidence, which is what Flynn is able to acquire by destroying the Master Control Program running the show. The movie ends with Flynn taking over for Dillinger as the true brains behind the company.

"Tron: Legacy", Cillian Murphy appears as Edward Dillinger Jr., the son of Edward Dillinger. He works as ENCOM as a software engineer and is set up as a potentially villainous character. The Easter egg hints that somehow a Dillinger still plays a role in the upcoming movie.

Ares is described as a "highly sophisticated" artificial intelligence sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission to introduce artificial intelligence beings to humans. The upcoming film also stars Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins and Gillian Anderson.

It is directed by Joachim Ronning with a screenplay by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne. "I'm excited to be part of the 'Tron' franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. 'Tron: Ares' builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid," Ronning said in a statement. Disney has not announced an exact release date for the sci-fi film.

