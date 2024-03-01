Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright 'Taking Time Apart' After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

Instagram Celebrity

When confirming her split from her now-estranged husband, the 'Vanderpump Rules' alum says she 'made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.'

AceShowbiz - "Vanderpump Rules" alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have gone their separate ways. Confirming the breakup was Brittany on her and her estranged husband's joint podcast, "When Reality Hits".

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," the 35-year-old said in the Thursday, February 29 episode of the podcast. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because our life is definitely - we've shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like ... I don't want to seem like I'm lying or anything like that so I think it's important for me to say this."

"I know on my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," the reality star continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Brittany said she won't share specific details about the split because it is "still very hard to talk about." She added, "I'm taking one day at a time... I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We're good."

Brittany and Jax first met at a Las Vegas bar in 2015. After they briefly split in 2017, the two reconciled off camera and later announced their engagement in June 2018.

The then-couple tied the knot a year later in June 2019 at the Kentucky Castle in front of 240 guests. They later welcomed their only son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021, a few months after they announced their exit from "Vanderpump Rules".

