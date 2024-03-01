 

Justin and Hailey Bieber Seen Heading to Church After Her Dad's Concerning Post

Instagram
Celebrity

The couple's new sighting came after Stephen Baldwin raised people's eyebrows by asking fans to offer a 'little prayer' for his daughter Hailey and son-in-law Justin in an Instagram post.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin were spotted for the first time after her dad sparked concern in his recent post. In a new photo, the couple was photographed looking somber when heading to a church in Los Angeles.

Taken on Wednesday night, February 28, the pictures saw the pop star and the model arriving at the church in their new $90,000 Tesla Cybertruck. In contrast to her vibrant yellow argyle sweater, Hailey, who paired the look with baggy jeans, didn't seem to be in high spirits.

As for Justin, the "Love Yourself" hitmaker opted for an oversized black sweatshirt. The 29-year-old Canadian singer hid his face as he wore a black scarf over his head. He also put on his hoodie to further conceal his face.

The couple's new sighting came after Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin raised people's eyebrows by asking fans to offer a "little prayer" for his daughter Hailey and son-in-law Justin in an Instagram post. Taking to Instagram Story, the 57-year-old re-shared Victor Marx's video featuring Justin playing the guitar and singing along to "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," read a message on top of the footage, "to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

The founder of All Things Possible Ministries then wrote in the caption, "I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get." He added, "Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well."

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," he continued. "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you."

