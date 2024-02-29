 

Stephen Baldwin Raises People's Eyebrows After Asking Fans to Pray for Justin and Hailey

Stephen Baldwin Raises People's Eyebrows After Asking Fans to Pray for Justin and Hailey
Taking to Instagram Story, the actor re-shares a video posted by Victor Marx wherein Justin played the guitar and sang along to 'I Could Sing of Your Love Forever' by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Stephen Baldwin has sparked concern among fans. The "Usual Suspects" actor asked fans to offer a "little prayer" for his son-in-law Justin Bieber and daughter Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin), prompting social media users to wonder what happened to them.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 57-year-old re-shared a video posted by Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries. In the clip, the Canadian crooner could be seen playing the guitar and singing along to "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever" by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," read a message on top of the footage, "to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

In the caption, Victor penned, "I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get." He added, "Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well."

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," he continued. "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you."

The post has since been flooded with comments from many. One in particular wrote, "They need our prayers now more than ever." Another, meanwhile, asked, "What happened ? Are they okay."

This arrived around two months after divorce rumors between Justin and Hailey emerged. Fans believed that Hailey was hinting at their split in January as she was spotted hanging out with her friends more lately. Earlier this month, Hailey was seen enjoying lunch in Beverly Hills, California with her BFF Kendall Jenner at Los Angeles-based eatery Nate'n Al's.

The Rhode Skin founder's TikTok video also raised people's eyebrows. The model shared a video of her doing a viral TikTok trend while also lip-syncing its accompanying sound. In the short clip, Hailey mouthed, "(kissing sound). Blocked."

