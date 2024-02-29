Jack Antonoff Threatens to 'Toast' Taylor Swift Haters, Trolls Her 'Antagonizer' Kanye West

Cover Images/Barbara Hine/DARA KUSHNER Celebrity

In a new interview, the lead singer of rock band Bleachers also compares questioning the 'All Too Well' hitmaker's songwriting skills to doubting a person's devotion to God.

AceShowbiz - Jack Antonoff has vowed to defend Taylor Swift against her haters. When talking about his friend and fellow artist in a new interview, the lead singer of rock band Bleachers also trolled the "All Too Well" hitmaker's "antagonizer" Kanye West.

During a chat, which was published on Wednesday, February 28, the 39-year-old music producer/artist gave his response to a claim suggesting that Taylor does not write her own songs. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, he said, "I'm a little b***h sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you're toast to me."

The "I Wanna Get Better" singer went on to compare questioning Taylor's songwriting skills to doubting a person's devotion to God. He stated that it "is like challenging someone's faith in God. You just don't go there."

In the same interview, Jack talked about Kanye, who previously mentioned Taylor in one of the spitter's songs without her consent. Jack said that the "All of the Lights" rapper "just needs his diaper changed so badly."

After making the remark, Jack was asked if he "ever [thinks] twice about roasting a well-known musician he might someday want to work with." In response, he confidently pointed out, "It's been a long time since I would've taken Kanye's call," while bursting into laughter.

Jack further declared, "I'm so incredibly bored when someone doesn't have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock." The "Like a River Runs" singer continued, "It's just a remarkable waste of space."

Jack has been close friends with Taylor since their first meet-up back in 2012. At that time, they brushed shoulders when making an appearance at the MTV European Music Awards. The two artists met again later that year when they attended the GRAMMY Nominations Concert.

Aside from being friends, Jack and Taylor worked together several times. In 2014, Taylor chose Jack to be the producer for her "1989" album, which is her debut pop album. The two joined forces again for her follow-up sets, including ones titled "Reputation", "Lover" and "Folklore".

