 

Bianca Censori's Dad Plans to Have a Sit-Down With Kanye West

If a new report is to be believed, the architect's convict father wants to confront his daughter's rapper husband, who allegedly pushes her away from her family and turning her into a 'trophy pony.'

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori's family is allegedly planning to confront Kanye West. If a new report is to be believed, her convict father wants to have a sit-down with his daughter's rapper husband, who allegedly pushes Bianca away from her family.

An insider tells Daily Mail that the architect's family is "hurting" at watching their loved one being paraded around like a "trophy pony." "Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," a source close to Bianca, whose father is the brother of a notorious gangland killer, shares.

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the insider continues, referring to Ye's kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. "He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

  Editors' Pick

The informant also accuses the "Vultures 1" artist of "shutting her out" from her family in Australia. "If this isn't bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori's daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family,' the insider notes.

"Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity," the source adds. "No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

The new report arrives after Bianca made headlines for her racy outfit when attending a Paris Fashion Week show alongside Ye on Tuesday, February 27. For the outing, she was seen rocking a fury outer, a black belt and matching see-through stockings.

Putting her vagina and derriere on full display, the 29-year-old went panty-less. Bianca, however, managed to avoid a fine of €15,000 for exhibitionism in France thanks to a simple trick. Underneath her stockings, she allegedly had a thin strip of flesh-colored material. It was usually used by actors and actresses to cover modesty on set during intimate scenes.

