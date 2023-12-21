Beyonce and Jay-Z Spend Holidays Enjoying NYC Sightseeing on Bus Tour With Family

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Renaissance' artist and the Roc Nation founder ride the Tea Around Town tour bus for a fun-filled sightseeing in the Big Apple alongside daughter Blue Ivy and some other family members.

Dec 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z are spending holidays in ways that fans wouldn't even imagine. On Wednesday, December 20, the power couple rented out a New York City tour bus for a fun-filled sightseeing with their family.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, the "Renaissance" artist and the Roc Nation founder hopped on the Tea Around Town bus to tour the Big Apple. Joined by their eldest child Blue Ivy as well as other family members, they rode around Times Square and hit some tourist spots.

During the bus tour, they went to Saks 5th Avenue to catch its famed holiday window display before heading to Rockefeller Center to see the massive Christmas tree from all angles. The Carters additionally stopped by Bryant Park.

The tour went for 90 minutes and they were also treated to afternoon tea with scones as well as sweet and savory dishes. Judging by how many kids were on the bus, it seemed like the pair invited their out-of-town relatives to join the fun activity that perfectly fit the holiday seasons.

The NYC tour came after Beyonce and Jay-Z enjoyed a dinner party to celebrate the "4:44" rapper's birthday. For the bash, the 42-year-old superstar pulled a leggy display as she donned Prada shorts, which were covered in sparkling silver sequins. The "Cuff It" singer paired them with a skin-tight long-sleeved see-through beige top featuring a turtleneck design with a silver bra top underneath.

In some pictures that she posted on Instagram, the "Halo" hitmaker rocked an oversized beige fur coat. She completed her stunning look with a pair of huge white hoop earrings, beige pointed-toe high heels and dark cat-eye shades. As for her hair, Queen Bey simply styled her long platinum locks in a half ponytail.

As for the birthday boy, Hov opted for a black top under a dark-colored blazer while covering most of his long locks with a black beanie. In her post, the mom of three also shared a glimpse of what she enjoyed at the party. She let out a photo of her sniffing a glass of wine as she placed the glass close to her nose as she closed her eyes.

You can share this post!