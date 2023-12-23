 

Brad Pitt Is 'More at Ease' and 'Comfortable' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon

If a new report is to be believed, the 60-year-old 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor 'seems to be relaxed than before' after dating the 34-year-old jewelry designer.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Ines de Ramon is surely bringing the best of the actor. If a new report is to be believed, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor "seems to be relaxed than before" after dating the jewelry designer.

"He's certainly more at ease than he has been in the past few years," a source tells PEOPLE. The insider adds that the 60-year-old Hollywood star and his girlfriend "seem very comfortable when they're together."

The source adds that after celebrating his 60th birthday, the Oscar winner is at the best place. "Look, he's Brad Pitt. He's handsome, intelligent, famous and free. In his place, I'd be happy at any age," the informant divulges.

On December 19, Pitt and Ramon were spotted all smiles while attending a bash to celebrate his milestone with about 30 guests at the Italian restaurant Mother Wolf in Los Angeles. In photos circulating online, the "Babylon" star and his girlfriend looked to be in great spirits as they greeted guests outside the restaurant.

For the big day, the birthday boy stunned in a black cashmere shirt hand-painted with gold floral designs from his fashion line, God's True Cashmere. While the exact shirt and pattern are not available for sale, a very similar style in navy blue retails for a whopping $6,000. He teamed the flashy shirt with black pants and a pair of black loafers.

As for Ramon, who also celebrated her 34th birthday the day before, she opted for a short white dress with a white scarf on her shoulders. She paired the look with black tights and a pair of black high heels, while a balloon appeared to be tied to the back of her dress and she carried what looks like a gift.

The couple was first spotted together when they attended a Bono concert in November. While it's Pitt's first public relationship since his bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, he was previously briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski.

