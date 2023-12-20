'The Voice' Finale Recap: Season 24 Winner Puts a Coach on Winning Streak

NBC/Trae Patton TV

Before host Carson Daly makes the huge revelation in the Finale, viewers are treated to special performances by chart-topping artists and special duets featuring finalists and coaches.

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - The winner of season 24 "The Voice" would be crowned by the end of the Tuesday, December 19 episode. Before host Carson Daly made the huge revelation in the Finale, viewers were treated to special performances by chart-topping artists and special duets featuring finalists and coaches.

Kicking off the night, eliminated contestants, including Nini Iris, AZAN, Rudi, Kara Tenae, Jordan Rainer, Mac Royals, Tanner Massey and BIAS, returned to the stage to perform Dua Lipa's hit song "Dance the Night". Following it up were coaches Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and John Legend who got into the Christmas spirit with their performance of "Let It Snow".

For the first coach-artist duet of the night, Huntley and his coach Niall teamed up for a performance of "Knocking on Heavens Door". Prior to the performance, Niall said that it's as if they had the "old friend" feeling for each other, while Huntley thanked him for being so welcoming to everyone on the team.

Later, a video package showed John and Niall getting ready for the holidays. The two singers tried to decorate their houses, but they ended up losing power for the entire world instead. At the end of the hilarious Christmas competition, Niall jokingly said that he's not inviting John to his New Year party this year.

Dan + Shay, who will be serving as the show's first ever coaches duo in season 25, then took the stage. The country-singing duo belted out "Bigger Houses" on the Finale. Jacquie Roar and Reba followed it up with another mesmerizing performance of "No One Else On Earth". Ahead of the performance, Reba said that it's easy to coach Jacquie as she can sing anything with her voice.

Up next was Keith Urban. The "Somebody Like You" hitmaker graced the stage to offer an impressive performance of "Blue Ain't Your Color". Teddy Swims was also among the performers, singing "Lose Control".

Niall and Mara Justine later performed a duet of "Wasted Time" by The Eagles. The coach-and-artist duo said that they were bonding over being self-admitted "geeks." They were shown laughing together very often in their rehearsal moments.

The next performance was from AJR, who sang "Yes I'm A Mess and Bang!". Later, Lila Forde and John joined forces for a joyful performance. The two took the stage to sing "Sleigh Ride" to spread Christmas cheer to the audience. After Tyla performed "Truth or Dare", Reba and Ruby came up to the stage to bring more Christmas spirits with a performance of "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree". Earth, Wind and Fire also offered performances of their biggest hits.

It's finally time to find out the results. Carson invited the Top 5 artists, Mara Justine, Huntley, Lila Forde, Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh, to come up to the stage as he was about to reveal the voting results.

First, Carson announced the artist finished in fifth place and that was Lila. Later, Jacquie was named as the singer occupying No. 4, while Mara was revealed to be the third-finisher contestant. That meant Huntley and Ruby were the final two contestants in season 24 and one of them would be crowned as the winner. As Ruby came in second, the winner of "The Voice" season 24 is Huntley from Team Niall, marking the second time in a row Niall scored a win on the show.

You can share this post!