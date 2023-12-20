 

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Threatens Legal Action After Accused of Throwing Shade on Her Engagement

Denying that he posted the messages mocking the 'Sober' singer and her new fiance Jute$, the Young and the Restless' actor claims Demi's fans are responsible for spreading the fake tweet and comments.

  • Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato's former fiance Max Ehrich has denied throwing shades at the singer/actress following her engagement to Jute$. After allegedly challenging his ex's new fiance to a fight, the actor has threatened to take legal action for being accused of dissing the couple.

After the alleged fake tweet and comments made their rounds on the web, "The Young and the Restless" star contacted popfactions through Instagram DMs to set things straight that he never posted the subliminal messages. "That is not a real tweet," he wrote as seen in a screenshot of his conversation with the account.

Blaming Demi's fans for spreading the fake tweet, the 32-year-old added, "This is from one account that spread that. I am friends with them personally." He continued, "This is complete defamation. That account that posted that is also spread that fake screenshot."

"My attorney is going to have to get involved if these are not removed," Max warned, before telling the account, "Do not spread false information. If you look at responses there is no 'Deleted tweet.' It's from that one account that made a fake tweet."

After the account removed the post about Max's alleged fake tweet, he expressed his gratitude as writing, "Thanks for doing the right thing."

Max was accused of throwing shade at Demi and her new fiance Jute$ after a tweet purportedly from his account surfaced online. The tweet read, "Anyway my ring was bigger, I hope you two stay sober together."

Another screenshot showed Max's alleged reactions to the engagement news through the comments section of an Instagram post. He allegedly let out a crying face emoji and penned, "Let's fight," while tagging Jute$ in a separate comment.

Demi's engagement to Jute$ was confirmed by her representative on Sunday, December 17. The rep spilled that it was a "personal and intimate proposal" and the newly engaged couple soon headed to a restaurant in Los Angeles to celebrate the happy news with their families.

On the same day, Jute$ opened up about his feelings after Demi accepted his proposal. "Yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes," he wrote on Instagram. "I can't imagine my life without you and thank god now i'll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i'm so in love with you (sic)."

Meanwhile, Demi's family reportedly "couldn't be happier for her." A source told Us Weekly, "Demi's mom and sister are thrilled for her and Jute$. They've never seen Demi so happy with anybody before and they know she's going to make a beautiful bride. They haven't stopped seeing Demi smile since she and Jutes began dating."

As for the "Camp Rock" star, she is said to be "ecstatic that she finally found" the love of her life. The insider added, "Demi knew he was The One since they first started seeing each other."

Before dating Jute$, Demi was in a whirlwind romance with Max. They started dating in March 2020 and got engaged in July that same year, only to call it quits two months later.

