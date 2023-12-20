Jeannie Mai Reveals Concerns for Daughter's Safety Due to Jeezy's Firearms in Custody Battle

Instagram Celebrity

After the 'Soul Survivor' emcee accused his estranged wife of acting as 'a gatekeeper' between him and their 1-year-old daughter, the TV personality insists her concern for her daughter's safety when being around the rapper is reasonable.

Dec 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai has responded to Jeezy's (Young Jeezy) claims that she's gatekeeping their daughter Monaco from him. The talk show host has submitted a response to her estranged husband's request for a hearing to figure out a temporary custody schedule in their ongoing divorce case, claiming that she only wants to protect her daughter as she has concerns over his firearm possession.

In the new court documents, the 44-year-old denies gatekeeping their daughter from Jeezy. She says that she has been more than accommodating when it comes to Jeezy spending time with their daughter.

The "Raid the Cage" host insists she "remains committed to facilitating and encouraging" the involvement of the "Soul Survivor" rhymer in their daughter's life. She states that she wants to "foster an open, supportive and safe environment for both parents to actively participate" in Monaco's life.

Jeannie's main problem, however, is the concerns for her daughter's safety due to Jeezy's firearms. "It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins' insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter's well-being," the docs read.

She further argues, "These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins' genuine concern for the parties' daughter's safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins' access to their daughter."

Previously, Jeezy claimed in his own court documents that "the lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent's role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody."

Although the estranged couple already made informal custodial arrangement for their 1-year-old daughter through the end of 2023, the "Put On" emcee said that Jeannie has been acting "as a gatekeeper when it comes to [Jeezy] exercising parenting time with the child as well as in regard to [Jeezy's] parenting rights and as the Child's father." Though so, he doesn't believe the TV personality is "acting maliciously or with specific intent to harm" his relationship with their child.

Jeezy filed for divorce on September 14 after two years of marriage. Jeannie has been reported to have been "devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce" as she "wants her marriage to work and wants her family to be one solid unit." Jeezy, meanwhile, claimed that they had attempted to go to therapy before his decision to pull the plug on their marriage.

You can share this post!