Megan Thee Stallion Baffled by Pardison Fontaine's Diss: Why Are You Talking About Me?

When hopping on Instagram Live, the Grammy-winning raptress slams her ex-boyfriend for speaking up about their breakup in a new interview with Angela Yee and even releasing a diss track for her.

Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion didn't expect Pardison Fontaine would talk bad about her following their breakup. After her ex released a diss song and addressed their split in a new interview, the "WAP" hitmaker took to social media to fire back at him.

The 28-year-old got things off her chest during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, December 13. "If this man is saying, 'I didn't cheat on her. I didn't do that' - well, why the f**k are you responding to me? You know how many n***as y'all claimed I done f**ked with? Why are you answering?" she said in part. "Why are you trying to make that shoe fit? Was it you getting your d**k sucked in the same spot I was sleeping? If you said it wasn't you, why the hell is you dissing me?"

"Like WTF is going on? Why are you talking to me? If you say I wasn't talking to you, [then] I wasn't talking to you! Like, you just wanted to f**king find a reason to bash me," she went on fuming. "It seems very strategic. Like, it feels like: 'they getting on Megan's a**, alright, let me get on her a**, too.' "

Megan insisted that she didn't talk about Pardi on her song "Cobra". Thus, she questioned, "Why the hell are you talking about me? What's happening? And should I not defend myself? Should I not come on here and say, 'what?' I don't have anything bad to say about my ex. I genuinely don't."

"You say 'I didn't cheat?' So why you thought that bar was for you? Why are you making the shoe fit, Cinderella?" the Grammy-winning artist continued. "You squeezing your foot in there friend, if it wasn't you, why the hell is you talking to me? That doesn't make sense."

On her song "Cobra" which was released in November, Megan raps, "Pulled up, caught him cheatin', gettin' his d**k sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'." While she did not mention the ex who allegedly cheated on her, many fans speculated that it was about Pardi.

It prompted Pardi to drop his own diss track titled "THEE PERSON", in which he accuses Megan of lying to people. He also explained why he's "so mad" over Megan's cheating allegations when appearing on Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast.

