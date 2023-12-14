Paris Hilton on Backlash Over Son's Diaper Joke: 'Let's Remember to Find the Humor in Life'

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star, who came under fire recently for saying she didn't change her baby boy's diaper for one month, also stresses that 'when it comes to being a mom, I'm fully involved and loving every moment of it.'

Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has set the record straight. Having faced backlash for saying she didn't change her son Phoenix's diaper for one month, the TV personality declared that she was just joking.

The 42-year-old offered her clarification via X (formerly Twitter). "Hey there, it's Paris. Just wanted to clear the air about something. On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun - as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home," she kicked off her message.

"But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I'm fully involved and loving every moment of it. It's interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously," the hotel heiress added. "Even though this season was the most real, authentic and raw I have ever been with my fans. Sometimes, I play into the whimsical character I portrayed on #TheSimpleLife. It's a role that's hard to shake off completely."

Paris went on to note that "while I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent. Let's remember to find the humor in life, but also to cherish and respect the real moments." She then concluded, "Thanks for understanding, Happy Holidays and much love to you all! #SlivingMom."

Paris made the joke when speaking to her sister Nicky Hilton. The two stars had a conversation about motherhood in the third episode of season 2 of "Paris in Love". At one point, Paris asked Nicky, "Should I learn how to change his diaper?" She went on to say to her then-newborn son, "I said I wouldn't do this on my birthday, but I will for you. Anything for Phoenix."

Paris was later heard admitting that she was "scared" while being documented setting Phoenix down on a changing table. Nicky then asked, "You've never done it?" In response, the disc jockey and reality TV star simply said no.

