 

Tiffany Haddish Officially Charged With DUI After Recent Arrest

Tiffany Haddish Officially Charged With DUI After Recent Arrest
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'Girls Trip' actress and the comedienne, who was taken into police custody during Thanksgiving, has officially been charged after she was found sleeping behind the wheel.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has been officially charged. The "Girls Trip" actress, who was arrested on this year's Thanksgiving, has reportedly been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a .08% BAC.

The first to report the news was TMZ. This arrived after Tiffany was collared early on Friday morning, November 24 in Beverly Hills, California.

"We responded to a call of a vehicle on the roadway at 5.45 this morning," a watch commander for the Beverly Hills Police Department told Page Six. He also noted officers were told the driver was "asleep behind the wheel."

Sources additionally told the outlet that Tiffany's car was "stopped in lanes of traffic" and not pulled over to the side. It means any vehicles that were driving in the area at that time would have had to go around her car.

  Editors' Pick

According to a video obtained by TMZ, Tiffany appeared cooperative when police put her in handcuffs and walked her to the back of their vehicle. She was seen wearing a floral red and white blouse, black leggings and black sneakers.

This is not Tiffany's first DUI case. Back in January 2022, she was arrested for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway after she appeared to be dozing behind the wheel.

Despite her run-in with the law, Tiffany made light of it and joked about the arrest during another set at The Laugh Factory. Responding to an audience member who asked "what happened" last night, she said, "I prayed to God to send me a man with a job. A career. Preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers."

Tiffany later admitted that she needs to "get help." She told Entertainment Tonight a few days after the incident, "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Megan Thee Stallion Baffled by Pardison Fontaine's Diss: Why Are You Talking About Me?

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans
Related Posts
Tiffany Haddish May Be Slapped With Drug and Alcohol Restrictions Following DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish May Be Slapped With Drug and Alcohol Restrictions Following DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish Vows to 'Learn Balance and Boundaries' After DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish Vows to 'Learn Balance and Boundaries' After DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish Pokes Fun at Her DUI Arrest Hours After Getting Busted

Tiffany Haddish Pokes Fun at Her DUI Arrest Hours After Getting Busted

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Performing at Thanksgiving Comedy Show

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Performing at Thanksgiving Comedy Show

Latest News
Irina Shayk Celebrates Daughter Lea's Acting Debut in Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'
  • Dec 14, 2023

Irina Shayk Celebrates Daughter Lea's Acting Debut in Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'

Stephen Colbert Jokingly Calls Appendicitis the new Ozempic
  • Dec 14, 2023

Stephen Colbert Jokingly Calls Appendicitis the new Ozempic

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group But Remains Independent Artist
  • Dec 14, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Distribution Deal With Warner Music Group But Remains Independent Artist

Beyonce's Father Mathew Knowles' Memoir to Be Adapted Into Movie and TV Series
  • Dec 14, 2023

Beyonce's Father Mathew Knowles' Memoir to Be Adapted Into Movie and TV Series

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split
  • Dec 14, 2023

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Busy Phillips Opens Up About 'Terrifying' Moment When Daughter Birdie Suffered Seizure in Sweden
  • Dec 14, 2023

Busy Phillips Opens Up About 'Terrifying' Moment When Daughter Birdie Suffered Seizure in Sweden

Most Read
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
Celebrity

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seemingly Trolls Kim Kardashian With Cat Plushie

Kim Kardashian Removes Instagram Video Featuring Subtle Kanye West Diss

Kim Kardashian Removes Instagram Video Featuring Subtle Kanye West Diss

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova