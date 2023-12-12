 

Pardison Fontaine Addresses Why He's 'So Mad' Over Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Allegations

After Megan insinuates on her song 'Cobra' that she caught her ex in bed with another woman, the 'I Like It' songwriter insists that he was never intimate with another woman while dating the raptress.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pardison Fontaine has finally spoken up on Megan Thee Stallion's cheating allegations. After accused of being unfaithfull during his relationship with the Grammy winner, the rapper/songwriter has explained why her claims were not correct.

Pardi addressed the matter while stopping back Angela Yee's "Lip Service" podcast. When the host brought up the allegations leveled at him by his ex-girlfriend, he replied, "That's not what happened. That's not what happened at all."

The 33-year-old songstress insisted that he was never getting intimate with another woman while he was dating Megan. He, however, appeared to hint that his split from Megan was due to text messages.

Pardi went on to ask Angela and her co-hosts what constitutes as cheating. After the women defined cheating as doing things behind one partner's back, he reluctantly admitted that he was guilty of it.

"In that regard, I say so," the "Backin' It Up" emcee said, though he insisted that it wasn't like what was played out in the media, which is why he was "so mad."

On her song "Cobra" which was released in November, Megan raps, "Pulled up, caught him cheatin', gettin' his d**k sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'." While she did not mention the ex who allegedly cheated on her, many fans speculated that it was about Pardi.

Pardi fueled the speculation with his cryptic social media posts. Hours after the song was release, he shared on Instagram Story a video of Future saying, "It's an evil world we live in," while fixing his diamond chains. He followed it up with a photo of another serial cheater, Tristan Thompson, grinning from ear to ear while sitting on the bench during a basketball game.

However, Pardi later hit back at Megan by dropping his own track titled "THEE PERSON". On the song, he accuses Megan of lying to people. "After watching people drag your name/ And and talk about you in unfavorable ways/ In order to get attention uhh clicks/ I never thought you would do something like that to me," he opens the track.

"Oh I'd like to apologize for uh/ No longer keeping up with your lies or supporting your habits to tell half-truths/ I hope this message reaches you well Hope you get the help you need," he continues spitting his bars.

