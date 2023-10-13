 

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Tupac Proposed to Her Despite Insisting There's No Romantic Chemistry

INSTARimages.com/Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Red Table Talk' host says the late rapper made the proposal when he was in jail, believing that the 'Dear Mama' hitmaker would have ditched her once he was free.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith still has more stories to tell about her friendship with Tupac Shakur. After gushing over her "soulmate" in an interview with RollingOut, the actress has now admitted that the rapper once proposed to her when he was in jail.

During her appearance on "All The Smoke" podcast, the estranged wife of Will Smith said that she visited Tupac at Rikers Island when he made the proposal. She told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson about how "painful" it was talking about 'Pac's prison stint in her upcoming book "Worthy".

"Seeing him there, the condition he was in and having to leave him there. He was in bad shape," Jada recalled of Tupac's time at Rikers Island. "I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him, which I was going to do anyway. He didn't have to marry me to do that."

The 52-year-old saw the proposal as Tupac's cry for someone to lean on. She noted that he "needed a rock" and turned to her "because of everything we had been through together" during their friendship.

Apparently not taking the proposal seriously, Jada believed that Tupac would have ditched her once he was free. "He just wanted to feel that solidified foundation," she said of Tupac's proposal. She then added with a laugh, "Because I promise you, he would have married me and divorced me as soon as his a** left jail."

Meanwhile, in another interview with RollingOut, Jada insisted there's no "romantic chemistry" between her and Tupac. "If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have traveled a few together. You know, in various forms," the mother of two said. When asked if she regretted the decision not to take their friendship in a romantic direction, she responded, "It just wasn't possible. There was no chemistry between us."

Jada has received mixed response following the interview in which she talked about her relationship with Tupac. Some of them took to the comments section of Will's Instagram post to lash out at his wife. "Unc she's out there talking s**t again," one person wrote on the Oscar winner's birthday tribute to Jada. Another penned, "I wish she wouldn't share so much info."

Will did not immediately respond to the backlash, but he appears to defend her as he has since turned off comments on his Instagram posts that contained Jada. He also has not spoken up on Jada's revelation that they have been separated since 2016.

