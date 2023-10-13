 

Justin Bieber Steps Out for Coffee After Receiving Backlash Over His Israel Post

INSTARimages/Roger Wong
After being bombarded with criticisms over his now-deleted social media post, the 'What Do You Mean?' singer is spotted out and about in West Hollywood with a group of friends.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber appeared to have moved on from recent backlash. Shortly after being bombarded with criticisms over his social media post wherein he voiced his support for Israel, the "What Do You Mean?" singer stepped out for coffee in California.

On Thursday, October 12, the 29-year-old Canadian crooner was spotted out and about with a group of friends in West Hollywood. In pictures making their rounds online, he could be seen walking with two male pals and a female friend after grabbing cups of coffee. During the outing, his wife Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) seemingly did not join him and his squad as she was noticeably absent in the pictures.

For the day out, Justin opted to wear a cozy ensemble. He sported a short-sleeved black tee that came with a pocket on its front side, a pair of matching short sweatpants from Balenciaga, long white socks and black slip-on shoes. To complete his nearly all-black get-up, he put on a golden wrist watch and a backwards black baseball hat with white dot patterns all over it.

The new sighting came one day after Justin publicly showed his solidarity with Israel via social media. On Wednesday, October 11, he made use of Instagram Story to reshare a "PRAYING FOR ISRAEL" post. However, an Associated Press photo, which was featured in the post, displayed a destroyed building in Gaza.

It did not take long for the "Beauty and a Beat" singer to take down the Story, seemingly after realizing the wrong picture. He later released the same message with an addition of a heartbroken emoji over a green screen.

However, Instagram users were quick to take a screenshot of his now-deleted post and reshare it on the same platform. The post was then flooded with criticisms, including one that read, "Instead of rushing to post online, maybe take a few minutes to actually learn what is happening. Especially when you have millions of fans."

On Saturday morning, October 7, Hamas attacked Israel, causing at least 1.200 people killed. Aside from the dead victims, more than 100 civilians were kidnapped and held hostage in Gaza.

In the wake of the attack, Justin issued a statement that read, "Truly hurting for both my Israeli and Palestinian friends. Im pretty sure we all instinctively know evil when we see it." He further penned, "To vilianize all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong. I'm not interested in choosing sides, but i am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us."

