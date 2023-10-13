 

Kim Kardashian Shows How She Fixed Her Latex Pants During Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

Kim Kardashian Shows How She Fixed Her Latex Pants During Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction
startraksphoto.com/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' series regular is documented receiving help from her glam team to secure her ripped long trousers with a wig tape before serving as panelist at a conference.

  • Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has shown how she fixed her latex pants due to a fashion faux pas. After suffering from a wardrobe malfunction, the series regular of "The Kardashians" recalled the embarrassing moment and the help she received from her glam team.

In the Thursday, October 12 episode of "The Kardashians", the 42-year-old reality TV star was documented in a video, which was filmed with a smartphone, receiving help from her business partner Tracy Romulus and her hairstylist Chris Appleton to secure her ripped pants. In the clip, Tracy and Chris could be seen attempting to cover a huge hole on the long trousers by using a wig tape.

"You guys, this whole piece came off," she elaborated in the footage. "They're trying to glue it back on me with wig tape. They're gluing my a**. I only have one outfit and my conference starts in 20 minutes, and I have to sit there for three hours, I can't bend down," she further said, before reiterating, "They're sticking tape on my a**."

  Editors' Pick

In a confessional, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed that the wardrobe mishap happened a few minutes before taking the stage during the iConnections' Global Alts Conference in Miami to talk about her new private equity firm SKYY Partners. "My hand goes through the latex pants and completely rips the pants," she recounted.

The SKIMS founder went on to describe the situation at that time, "I am freaking the f**k out." She continued, "This is a serious, serious, serious business thing and already I'm like, 'Oh I'm pushing it with the latex leggings,' but my thing is, I want to be me."

In the episode, Kim also unveiled that she covered the upper part of her long latex pants with a long blazer. "Thank God my blazer was long, because I had no other options. I was so scared they were gonna keep on ripping. I just was dying inside, sitting up on stage, feeling a breeze in my a**," she added in the confessional. Fortunately, she did not have any more problems with the pants and the event went well.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jeannie Mai Speaks on Handling Jeezy Divorce: 'I'm Just Taking It Day by Day'

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Tupac Proposed to Her Despite Insisting There's No Romantic Chemistry
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Kim Kardashian Opens Up on Her Skin Issues

Kim Kardashian Opens Up on Her Skin Issues

Kim Kardashian Used Sex Hotline to Prank Men, Took Photos of Them for Her Collection

Kim Kardashian Used Sex Hotline to Prank Men, Took Photos of Them for Her Collection

Kim Kardashian Loves Proving People Wrong

Kim Kardashian Loves Proving People Wrong

Latest News
Timothee Chalamet Stands Up to Bullies in New 'Wonka' Trailer
  • Oct 13, 2023

Timothee Chalamet Stands Up to Bullies in New 'Wonka' Trailer

Justin Bieber Steps Out for Coffee After Receiving Backlash Over His Israel Post
  • Oct 13, 2023

Justin Bieber Steps Out for Coffee After Receiving Backlash Over His Israel Post

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Tupac Proposed to Her Despite Insisting There's No Romantic Chemistry
  • Oct 13, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Tupac Proposed to Her Despite Insisting There's No Romantic Chemistry

Kim Kardashian Shows How She Fixed Her Latex Pants During Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Oct 13, 2023

Kim Kardashian Shows How She Fixed Her Latex Pants During Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

Harry Styles 'Sees a Future' With Taylor Russell as Relationship Gets 'Serious'
  • Oct 13, 2023

Harry Styles 'Sees a Future' With Taylor Russell as Relationship Gets 'Serious'

Jeannie Mai Speaks on Handling Jeezy Divorce: 'I'm Just Taking It Day by Day'
  • Oct 13, 2023

Jeannie Mai Speaks on Handling Jeezy Divorce: 'I'm Just Taking It Day by Day'

Most Read
Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue
Celebrity

Tamra Judge Updates Fans After Denying 'Disgusting' Claims Ozempic Caused Her Intestinal Issue

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Doesn't Have Plan to File for Divorce Despite Splitting From Will Smith

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Wedding Pics After Getting Married in 'Ethereal Celebration'

Jeannie Mai Breaks Social Media Silence After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Breaks Social Media Silence After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Justin Timberlake Warned He 'Won't Be Happy' With Britney Spears' Memoir

Justin Timberlake Warned He 'Won't Be Happy' With Britney Spears' Memoir

David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Accuses Him of 'Playing the Victim' Amid Resurfaced Affair Claims

David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Accuses Him of 'Playing the Victim' Amid Resurfaced Affair Claims

Ana Navarro Accuses Jada Pinkett Smith of Using Will Smith Split Revelation to 'Sell Books'

Ana Navarro Accuses Jada Pinkett Smith of Using Will Smith Split Revelation to 'Sell Books'

NeNe Leakes Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Lawsuit Regarding Unpaid Rent

NeNe Leakes Faces Default Judgment After Allegedly Ignoring Lawsuit Regarding Unpaid Rent

Diddy's Son Justin Combs Dodges Jail Time in DUI Plea Deal

Diddy's Son Justin Combs Dodges Jail Time in DUI Plea Deal