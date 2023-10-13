Kim Kardashian Shows How She Fixed Her Latex Pants During Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

startraksphoto.com/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' series regular is documented receiving help from her glam team to secure her ripped long trousers with a wig tape before serving as panelist at a conference.

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has shown how she fixed her latex pants due to a fashion faux pas. After suffering from a wardrobe malfunction, the series regular of "The Kardashians" recalled the embarrassing moment and the help she received from her glam team.

In the Thursday, October 12 episode of "The Kardashians", the 42-year-old reality TV star was documented in a video, which was filmed with a smartphone, receiving help from her business partner Tracy Romulus and her hairstylist Chris Appleton to secure her ripped pants. In the clip, Tracy and Chris could be seen attempting to cover a huge hole on the long trousers by using a wig tape.

"You guys, this whole piece came off," she elaborated in the footage. "They're trying to glue it back on me with wig tape. They're gluing my a**. I only have one outfit and my conference starts in 20 minutes, and I have to sit there for three hours, I can't bend down," she further said, before reiterating, "They're sticking tape on my a**."

In a confessional, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed that the wardrobe mishap happened a few minutes before taking the stage during the iConnections' Global Alts Conference in Miami to talk about her new private equity firm SKYY Partners. "My hand goes through the latex pants and completely rips the pants," she recounted.

The SKIMS founder went on to describe the situation at that time, "I am freaking the f**k out." She continued, "This is a serious, serious, serious business thing and already I'm like, 'Oh I'm pushing it with the latex leggings,' but my thing is, I want to be me."

In the episode, Kim also unveiled that she covered the upper part of her long latex pants with a long blazer. "Thank God my blazer was long, because I had no other options. I was so scared they were gonna keep on ripping. I just was dying inside, sitting up on stage, feeling a breeze in my a**," she added in the confessional. Fortunately, she did not have any more problems with the pants and the event went well.

