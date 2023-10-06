Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants

Instagram Celebrity

In other related news, the reality TV star defends her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson on 'The Kardashians' by calling him 'a good friend' and 'a good dad.'

Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction in an upcoming episode of "The Kardashians". Shown at the end of the Thursday, October 5 episode, the promo saw the reality TV star struggling with her latex pants ahead of a speaking engagement.

In a confessional, Kim revealed that she had a wildly unfortunate wardrobe malfunction before she served as panelist at the iConnections' Global Alts Conference in Miami in February. "My whole butt is out!" she exclaimed in a confessional, holding up her phone for the Hulu cameras.

In the picture that she showed, the SKIMS founder's bare butt was exposed as her latex leggings ripped open in several areas. She went on noting, "It's stuck to my f**king a**. It hurts so bad."

The mom of four admitted that she went into panic due to the hilarious wardrobe mishap. "I just was dying inside sitting up on stage, like, feeling a breeze, in my a**," she shared. Kim eventually concealed her exposed derriere by wearing a long blazer.

In other related news, Kim defended her sister Khloe Kardashian's ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson in the Thursday episode. Defending the Canadian basketball player, Kim called him "a good friend" and "a good dad," though she noted that he "couldn't get it together in that area of, like, being a faithful boyfriend."

"You wanna obviously hate him for that," the 42-year-old star continued. "Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was… like, so f**ked up. I can't deny that, and we've had our talks about it. We've had our fights about it. We've had our arguments about it."

Kim also revealed that Tristan often helped her with her kids, whom she shares with ex Kanye West. "When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up," Kim divulged. "He started showing up to the games. He picks Saint up and takes him to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff like with me and my ex [Kanye West]. I just, like, never forgot that, so I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't feel like they can't grow and evolve."

You can share this post!