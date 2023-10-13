 

Britney Spears Finds Memoir Too Painful to Narrate It Herself

Britney Spears has narrated a portion of her memoir but she has someone else read the sections about her family because they reminded her of painful memories.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has enlisted a mystery celebrity to narrate her audiobook. The "Toxic" hitmaker will put out her highly-anticipated memoir "The Woman in Me" later this month and although she has been recorded reading a portion of the book, the rest of the voiceover will be done by someone else.

Britney found it too painful to retell the sections about her family in her own words so publishers went on the hunt for an alternative, sources told TMZ.

Only female celebrities were approached for the job, and though the publisher pushed for Reese Witherspoon to do the narration, "The Morning Show" actress was unavailable. It is believed the mystery star has completed work on the recording.

The "Lucky" songstress recently explained that the book - which takes its title from a lyric from her 2001 hit "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" - is the result of extensive therapy. She told fans on her Instagram, "Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don't like it, that's fine too."

Britney is the third member of her family to release a tome telling the story of her rise to fame, with her mother Lynne Spears penning "Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World" in 2008 and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears having published "Things I Should Have Said" in 2022.

Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book, "It's coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23."

