 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer and the NFL tight end reportedly opted to hang out under the radar ahead of his team's game in Minneapolis over the weekend.

  Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift apparently did not miss out Travis Kelce's birthday. While the rumored lovebirds were not seen together on the day he turned 34 years old on Thursday, October 5, the pair reportedly spent time together the day after.

According to Us Weekly's insider, the Grammy winner flew to Kansas City from Nashville on Friday just "to see Travis." After their relationship was put under the spotlight during his previous two games, they reportedly opted to hang out under the radar and spend a "chill night" together.

When Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates traveled to Minnesota later in the weekend for their Sunday, October 8 game against the Vikings, Taylor seemingly went home. The NFL confirmed on Sunday that the pop superstar was not in attendance at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium where the game took place.

Travis suffered a non-contact low-ankle sprain during the game. After limping off the stadium, the tight end threw his helmet on the sidelines and then slowly made his way to the locker room. But he later returned to the field after receiving medical treatment and went on to score a touchdown in the third quarter. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 27-20.

Travis appeared to be in good spirits despite the minor injury. On Monday, he took to his Instagram page to share pictures of his game-day outfit. The ever-stylish athlete rocked a silky white button-up with matching Nikes and a pair of baggy velvet cargo pants as he was headed for the game.

He was soon trolled by Swifties who noticed that his pants looked similar to Taylor's curtains in her "Midnights Mayhem With Me" TikTok series from 2022. "It's the Midnights pants for me," one user wrote in the comments section.

Another joked, "That's Taylor's curtains sir." A third fan quipped, "I'm glad Taylor let you borrow the curtains from midnights promo," while someone else praised his style as saying, "You look so good in Taylor's curtains babe."

