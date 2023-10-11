 

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Her Secret to Coping With Grueling Schedule While on Tour

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Her Secret to Coping With Grueling Schedule While on Tour
The 'drivers license' hitmaker makes sure she gets enough rest and eats healthy while also having 'people who can replenish your energy and nurture you.'

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo sometimes sleeps for "14 hours" a night when she's on tour. The 20-year-old singer books 77 shows for her Guts World Tour and Olivia has revealed how she'll cope with her gruelling schedule.

"I sleep so much when I'm on tour, it's kind of crazy. There were some nights where I was just so exhausted from playing a show that I would sleep for 14 hours. Eating healthy is important and also having people that you really love come on the road with you helps a lot - people who can replenish your energy and nurture you," the chart-topping star - who embarked on her Sour Tour in 2022 - told PEOPLE.

Olivia is keen to surround herself with her friends and family - including her mom and her best friend - while she's on tour. The singer - who released "Guts", her latest album, in September - shared, "I brought my mom along last time and my best friend came along for a lot of the dates, so that was really helpful. It's nice to have a little piece of home with you wherever you go, because the people are what's really important."

Olivia previously claimed that she's "grown so much" since releasing her debut album. The award-winning singer feels she's become much more confident because of everything she's experienced in recent years.

Olivia - who released "Sour", her debut album, in May 2021 - told PEOPLE, "The process of making 'Sour', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself. I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

