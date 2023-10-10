 

Taylor Swift's Fans Poke Fun at Travis Kelce's 'Midnights' 'Curtain' Pants

After the NFL star shares photos of him headed for the Chiefs vs. Vikings game which was not attended by the singer, Swifties can't help but make joke about his game-day outfit that looks familiar.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift might have missed Travis Kelce's latest game, but fans have noticed a possible reference to the artist in his game-day outfit. Swifties have poked fun at the NFL star's pants which looked similar to the singer's curtains in her "Midnights Mayhem With Me" TikTok series from 2022.

One day after the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings game which was not attended by Taylor, Travis posted on his Instagram page on Monday, October 9 several pictures showing him headed for the match. The ever-stylish athlete rocked a silky white button-up with matching Nikes and a pair of baggy velvet cargo pants.

Sporting a pair of aviator shades, he also carried a duffel bag with a blue-white-and-red cap hung on it. "keep it chill like Sauvignon Blanc," the 34-year-old hunk captioned the snaps, one which showed him ascending the stairs of an aircraft.

Taylor's fans quickly noticed that his slacks look familiar, leading them to joke that he was wearing Taylor's curtain from the "Midnights" promo. "It's the Midnights pants for me," one user wrote in the comments section.

Another remarked, "I SEE YOU WITH THOSE 'MEET ME AT MIDNIGHT' PANTS." A third claimed, "Those pants are actually taylor swifts midnights curtain." A fourth person joked, "That's Taylor's curtains sir."

"I'm glad Taylor let you borrow the curtains from midnights promo," another Swiftie quipped, while someone else praised his style as saying, "You look so good in Taylor's curtains babe."

Travis apparently is still in good spirits after getting injured during the game on Sunday night. After limping off the U.S. Bank Stadium field in the second quarter of the match, the tight end threw his helmet on the sidelines and then slowly made his way to the locker room. He, however, managed to get back in the game and scored a TD.

It's not clear why Taylor missed Travis' latest game, but she attended his two previous games. She joined his mother Donna Kelce at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24 and then brought her A-list squad to cheer on her rumored beau's team at the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1.

