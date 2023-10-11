 

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: GloRilla, Sexyy Red and More Slay on Red Carpet

The biggest and brightest black stars showcase their best fashion while attending the award-giving ceremony which takes place at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center.

AceShowbiz - The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards has returned. The biggest and brightest black stars would be honored at the ceremony which took place at Atlanta's Cobb Energy Center on Tuesday, October 3. Prior to the winners announcement, celebrities showcased their best fashion on the red carpet.

Among those who made fashion statements at the big event was GloRilla. The raptress, who is nominated for hip-hop artist of the year, hip-hop album of the year for "Anyway, Life's Great" and best hip-hop video for "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B, looked stunning in a furry ensemble. Honoring TLC's Lisa Lopez a.k.a Left Eye, Glo opted for a strappy black cropped top and fur skirt that she paired with bantu knots.

Staying true to her name, Sexyy Red walked the carpet in a skimpy fiery red dress. The "Pound Town" hitmaker arrived in a slinky red set featuring a big cross around her tummy. She also put on a Chanel bag while accessorizing herself with a huge "Big Sexy" sparkling necklace and a large wad of cash.

  Editors' Pick

As for NLE Choppa, he opted for a simple look in a black outfit and Bottega boots. He left his top open so he could flaunt his body art and a big chain. Also showing off abs at the event was Coi Leray. The "TWINNEM" femcee brought botanical inspiration to her outfit for the event as she donned a pink and purple skirt outfit from Area featuring shining paillette and crystal embellishments.

Baby Tae, meanwhile, opted for a colorful mini dress that she paired with knee-length white boots. Also hitting the red carpet were Da Brat and her partner Jesseca Dupart. While they didn't go with a couple look, they both incorporated purple in their outfits.

At this year's BET Hip Hop Awards, Cardi B and 21 Savage led the pack with 12 nominations each. Drake followed behind as he racked up nine nominations in big categories such as Best Hip Hop Video, Best Duo or Group, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Song of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year among others.

