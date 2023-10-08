 

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'St. Elsewhere' actor opens up about his addictions to drinking and gambling, explaining his negative habits made it difficult for him to stay in a relationship.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ed Begley Jr. was addicted to gambling for years and unable to form a stable relationship due to his other addictions. The "St. Elsewhere" actor, 74, reflects on the decades he spent off the rails in his new memoir "To the Temple of Tranquility… and Step on It!" and realised he had to be truthful about how he was an addict for far longer than he used to admit.

"For years, I said I was an addict and alcoholic for seven years - '71 to '78 - but that's not really true. I did other things long before that. I was a compulsive gambler; I was incapable of being in a monogamous relationship because of my other addictions. There were a lot of lessons I had to learn in the '80s and '90s," he told Closer magazine.

Dad-of-three Ed - who has been married to his second wife, actress Rachelle Carson, since 2000, said his life changed when he had the shakes from alcohol withdrawal while making a film - and missing out on holding his young daughter after nearly being killed because of what he'd "ingested."

  Editors' Pick

Asked what motivated him to get clean, he replied, "It really happened in two steps. The first step was to have the DTs (delirium tremens) for the first time on a movie set. It was horrible. Then I'd just drink a Bloody Mary in the morning and, 'Hey, look at that, I'm fine.' "

"The second thing, when my daughter Amanda was one year old, I was at Cedars-Sinai because I had almost died from things I had ingested. She wanted to hold me, but she couldn't get close to me because I had all of these tubes everywhere. That's when I realised I had a problem and the growth began."

Ed, who has been sober since 1979 and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2016, has daughter Amanda, 45, and son Nicholas, 44, with his first wife Ingrid Taylor, and daughter Hayden, 23, with Rachelle.

The actor - whose dad was Oscar winner Ed Begley - decided to start writing his autobiography after he turned 70. He added, "I figured I've got kids, I've got grandkids. I should write down sone of these stories from my dad's past and mine."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton

Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'
Latest News
Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'
  • Oct 08, 2023

Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'
  • Oct 08, 2023

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship
  • Oct 08, 2023

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton
  • Oct 08, 2023

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role
  • Oct 08, 2023

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special
  • Oct 08, 2023

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special

Most Read
Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With
Celebrity

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split

Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian