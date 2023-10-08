 

Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'

Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'
Instagram
Music

The 'Last Train to Paris' musician talks about how hip-hop influenced the world and explains why anyone who grew up in the 80s and 90s are all part of the culture.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs thinks hip-hop "unified the world." The 53-year-old music mogul claimed people who grew up in the 80s and 90s are all part of the "culture" of the genre because they understand it better than their parents' generation, but insisted people had to seek out the music, rather than have it marketed to them.

"You are part of hip-hop culture. You're white, from London, but hip-hop got so big that you don't look at it with a stereotypical view like your parents did. Because you grew up with it," he told his interviewer when speaking to The Sunday Times' Culture magazine.

He then added, "I don't think it was marketed to the suburbs. People went on the hunt for it. It wasn't your mother's music. It was cool. Hip-hop has had the biggest impact of all musical genres. It unified the world."

  Editors' Pick

Diddy believes the "hustle and entrepreneurism" found on social media is a result of hip-hop and argued young people making music on their phones are also inspired by rap's spontaneity. He insisted, "That's what hip-hop was always about - having a voice."

Despite selling millions of records over the years and inspiring artists including Eminem, Rihanna, and Ed Sheeran, Diddy can't play any musical instruments but insisted he can always "feel" what works in a song. Humming, he said, "That's what I tell a keyboardist."

"Me hearing sounds is like how Messi kicks a ball - it's all feeling. When I had to do my chores. I'd be vacuuming and hear a record, but heard other sounds over it - I was hearing records in the way that I would take them, if I had the chance."

Diddy thinks he was heavily influenced by his year of birth. He explained, "I love that I was born in 1969! When I was conceived man landed on the moon and there were assassinations. I was born and conceived in that energy, but also the energy of Curtis Mayfield and Barry White. That's the music I grew up with. Then, in the Eighties, hip-hop landed. And then I made all the music for the Nineties ..."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror
Related Posts
Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

MTV VMAs 2023: Global Icon Recipient Diddy Delivers Epic Greatest Hits Medley

MTV VMAs 2023: Global Icon Recipient Diddy Delivers Epic Greatest Hits Medley

Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'

Diddy Angers Former Bad Boy Rapper Mark Curry Over Publishing Gesture: 'It's an Insult'

Latest News
Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death
  • Oct 09, 2023

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror
  • Oct 09, 2023

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror

Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'
  • Oct 08, 2023

Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'
  • Oct 08, 2023

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship
  • Oct 08, 2023

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton
  • Oct 08, 2023

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton

Most Read
Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'
Music

Drake Appears to Dish on His Fling With Hailey Bieber on New Song 'Bahamas Promises'

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Nicki Minaj Dropped From Drake's New Album 'For All the Dogs'

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Drake Slammed by Baltimore Rapper Rye Rye for Using Her Voice on 'Calling for You' Without Credit

Katharine McPhee Admits to Having 'Debate' With David Foster Over 'Amazing Grace'

Katharine McPhee Admits to Having 'Debate' With David Foster Over 'Amazing Grace'

Dua Lipa Wanted for Both Glastonbury and Coachella

Dua Lipa Wanted for Both Glastonbury and Coachella

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Drake Reveals His 'Craziest' Health Issue, Plans to Step Back From Music

Paul McCartney Remembers Failing at Talent Show When He Was a Kid

Paul McCartney Remembers Failing at Talent Show When He Was a Kid

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

Drake Disappoints Fans for Allegedly Shading Ex Rihanna on New Song 'Fear of Heights'

J. Cole Brushes Off NBA YoungBoy Feud Rumors on Drake's 'For All the Dogs' Track

J. Cole Brushes Off NBA YoungBoy Feud Rumors on Drake's 'For All the Dogs' Track