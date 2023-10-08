 

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton
Instagram
Celebrity

The former No Doubt singer talks about the massive changes in her life after she exchanged wedding vows with her former 'The Voice' co-judge in a 2021 wedding.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani has become fond of gardening since moving to the countryside and now describes herself as a "flower nerd." The 53-year-old former No Doubt star wed Blake Shelton in 2021 and the couple now split their time between Los Angeles and their Ten Points Ranch in the country singer's native state of Oklahoma, and they spend much of their time tending to their garden.

The "What You Waiting For?" hitmaker says it's a huge change because she previously swore off horticulture because her parents made her help out when she was a kid.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she explained, "When I was young, I'd walk home from school and see my mom in her shorts doing her gardening, and my dad would be cutting the trees and make me pick up the branches. I'd be like, 'I'm never having a tree at my house!' "

Gushing over one of her planting successes, she added, "I just had the most incredible dahlias ever."

  Editors' Pick

The couple have been growing sunflowers and vegetables at the 1,300-acre ranch - which also hosted the couple's wedding back in 2012. The "True Babe" singer added of her love of her country home in Tishomingo, "When we get to Oklahoma, we're constantly working - and it's a different kind of work. It's probably what my mom was doing back in the day and now I get it …"

"Going to Oklahoma was just being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about. It's so beautiful there, and you feel like you're going into this vortex. Nature - and God - is all right there."

In an interview last year, Blake admitted it took some time for Gwen's three sons - Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale - to get used to life in the country after moving there from Los Angeles.

Speaking at the Country Radio Seminar 2022, he confessed, "The [elder] two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?' I go, 'Go out that door and don't come back till you're too tired to go any further.' Well, they can't even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship
Related Posts
Gwen Stefani Had to 'Reset' Her Life After 'Terrible' Divorce From Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani Had to 'Reset' Her Life After 'Terrible' Divorce From Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's Son Recording 'Justin Bieber-Quality Singles'

Gwen Stefani's Son Recording 'Justin Bieber-Quality Singles'

Gwen Stefani Guiding Son Kingston After He Considers Music Career

Gwen Stefani Guiding Son Kingston After He Considers Music Career

Gwen Stefani on Receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'This Feels Like a Dream'

Gwen Stefani on Receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'This Feels Like a Dream'

Latest News
Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'
  • Oct 08, 2023

Diddy Insists Hip-Hop Has 'the Biggest Impact of All Musical Genres'

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'
  • Oct 08, 2023

Drake Rips Joe Budden for Criticizing 'For All the Dogs'

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship
  • Oct 08, 2023

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton
  • Oct 08, 2023

Gwen Stefani Turns Into 'Flower Nerd' After Marrying Blake Shelton

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role
  • Oct 08, 2023

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special
  • Oct 08, 2023

Demi Lovato Promises 'Special Twist' on Upcoming Christmas Special

Most Read
Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With
Celebrity

Chelsea Handler Upset Ex-BF for Saying She's More Attracted to the Woman They Had Threesome With

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Britney Spears Flew to Marlon Brando's Private Island to Get Away From Drama Over Knife Dancing

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Jenny McCarthy Slapped by Makeup Artist for Playing With Her Lip Gloss

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Sharon Stone Poses for Provocative Magazine Cover at Age 65

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Report: Kanye West Forces Wife Bianca Censori to Wear His Outfit Choices

Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split

Jane Seymour Confirms Relationship With New Boyfriend John Zambetti After David Green Split

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Kristin Cavallari Looks Somber in First Sighting After Ex Jay Cutler Debuted New GF

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Jada Pinkett Smith Suppressing Her Depression Until It Turned Into 'Raging Hellfire'

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Legally Married Bianca Censori Shortly After Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian