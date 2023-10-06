 

Cate Blanchett Joins 'Rumors' Cast, Starts Filming Soon

Cate Blanchett Joins 'Rumors' Cast, Starts Filming Soon
Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Movie

The actress is set to start filming the upcoming movie on October 9 after the director signed an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA to allow her to appear in the project without breaching strike restrictions.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cate Blanchett has joined the cast of "Rumors". The "Tar" actress is set to start filming Guy Maddin's upcoming movie on October 9 after the director signed an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA to allow the 54-year-old star to appear in the project without breaching Hollywood actor strike restrictions, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

The independent movie has been written and will be directed by the "Keyhole" filmmaker with his longtime collaborators Evan and Galen Johnson. Meanwhile, Cate recently joked she is always "trying to get out" of acting so enjoyed producing her film "The New Boy", which was released earlier this year.

  Editors' Pick

She said at her Kering Women in Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival, "I'm always trying to get out of acting. I've been trying to stop acting my entire professional life". Cate was in conversation with her producing partner, Coco Francini, and added their recent producing work behind the lens felt like "an extension, for me, of my work as an actor".

The Australian star also recalled how she was once advised to stop taking small roles even though she found them more interesting than the lead. She said, "I remember an Australian film director saying to me really early on in my career that I had to stop taking small roles. And I said, 'Why?' I said, 'That was the most interesting role.' I didn't want to play the lead. I want that one."

She continued, "It's about the conversation. And sometimes that conversation involves me being in front of the lens, and sometimes it's back behind being a little bit too bossy sometimes from behind. The facilitation is equally as creative… I'm as interested in the development process as I am in the process of shooting it, and then I'm really interested in the post process right through to distribution and marketing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Victoria Beckham's Wedding Dress Prepared Years Before Nuptials

Kim Kardashian Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Mishap While Wearing Latex Pants
Latest News
Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle
  • Oct 06, 2023

Sherri Shepherd Slams Sexyy Red's Vulgar Lyrics Amid the Raptress' Explicit Footage Debacle

Ed Sheeran Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Writing 'Perfect'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Ed Sheeran Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' Writing 'Perfect'

Ashlee Simpson Feels 'Inspired' to Make Music Comeback
  • Oct 06, 2023

Ashlee Simpson Feels 'Inspired' to Make Music Comeback

Meghan Markle Planning 'Hollywood Reinvention' After Spotify Drama
  • Oct 06, 2023

Meghan Markle Planning 'Hollywood Reinvention' After Spotify Drama

Cate Blanchett Joins 'Rumors' Cast, Starts Filming Soon
  • Oct 06, 2023

Cate Blanchett Joins 'Rumors' Cast, Starts Filming Soon

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Cher Unleashes First New Holiday Single 'DJ Play a Christmas Song'

Most Read
Nicol Paone Gushes Over Uma Thurman's Casting for 'The Kill Room'
Movie

Nicol Paone Gushes Over Uma Thurman's Casting for 'The Kill Room'

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape

Kevin Costner's Epic Western Film 'Horizon: An American Saga' Gets First Teaser and Release Dates

Kevin Costner's Epic Western Film 'Horizon: An American Saga' Gets First Teaser and Release Dates

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Director Denies He Was Sidelined During Reshoots

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' Director Denies He Was Sidelined During Reshoots

Emma Stone Says Starring in Silent Movie Is Her 'Favorite Thing' Following Her Quiet Role in 'Bleat'

Emma Stone Says Starring in Silent Movie Is Her 'Favorite Thing' Following Her Quiet Role in 'Bleat'

Chris Rock in Final Talks to Direct Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic, Teaming Up With Steven Spielberg

Chris Rock in Final Talks to Direct Martin Luther King Jr. Biopic, Teaming Up With Steven Spielberg

Cate Blanchett Joins 'Rumors' Cast, Starts Filming Soon

Cate Blanchett Joins 'Rumors' Cast, Starts Filming Soon