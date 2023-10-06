 

Offset Taps Wife Cardi B, Latto, Travis Scott and More on New Album 'Set It Off'

The Migos star, who previously said he's 'been working on this project for over two years now,' also teams up with other famous artists like Future, Don Toliver as well as Chloe Bailey.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Offset's upcoming album will have appearances from some of hip-hop's big names. Among those to be featured on "Set It Off" are the Migos star wife, Cardi B, Latto (previously Mulatto), as well as Travis Scott (II).

On Wednesday, October 4, the 31-year-old emcee unveiled the tracklist of his forthcoming project. Based on the poster shared on Instagram, the new record will have 21 songs in total, including the previously-released singles "Fan" and "Jealousy".

Other guests included Don Toliver, Future, Mango Goo, Yung Nudy and Chloe Bailey. The 21-track collection will hit streaming services on Friday, October 13.

Speaking of the album, Offset explained in a statement, "I've been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life." He added, "I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters."

Back on September 15, Offset dropped "Fan" alongside its music video. The plot of the self-directed MV took inspiration from the late pop icon's "Thriller".

It opens with a newscaster reporting live from "the aftermath of a riot." A Kai Cenat lookalike then shows up and screams, "I don't know what's going on! It's a riot." The scene cuts to the emcee waking up on a mattress placed in the center of the mayhem.

Later, Offset and his girlfriend, played by actress Paige Hurd, take a walk around the neighborhood. Unfortunately, his girlfriend breaks up with him, leading the rapper to turn into a werewolf.

Similar to MJ's music video, the scene turns out to be part of a movie that Offset and his girlfriend are watching in the present day. Nonetheless, once the couple steps outside of the movie theater, the rapper morphs into a zombie, just as MJ did in his own MV.

