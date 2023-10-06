 

Damian Lillard Files for Divorce From Wife Kay'La Hanson After Two Years of Marriage

The NBA star, who tied the knot with Kay'La in 2021, submitted the divorce papers one week after he was traded from the Portland Trailblazers to the Milwaukee Bucksfiled.

AceShowbiz - Damian Lillard has called it quits with wife Kay'La Hanson. The basketball player, who was traded from the Portland Trailblazers to the Milwaukee Bucksfiled a week prior, filed for divorce from his wife after two years of marriage.

The 33-year-old submitted the divorce papers in Clackamas County Circuit Court. According to Willamette Week, the athlete cited "irreconcilable differences" in the relationship that led to "the irremediable breakdown of their marriage."

In the filing, it was unveiled that Kay'La moved out of the family's Portland home in December 2022. Meanwhile, the NBA All-Star continued to live at the property.

Damian and Kay'La met at Weber State University in Utah. The now-estranged couple dated for 10 years before finally tying the knot in September 2021 in Santa Barbara, California. Together, they share three children, son Damian Jr., 5, as well as twins, Kalii and Kali, 2.

Damian once opened up about proposing Kay'La when speaking to Eboni in 2021. He said he got down on his knee during the NBA All-Star weekend in 2021. "I snuck all of my family and her family out to Chicago without her knowing. I told her we were attending a new Valentine's Day event the NBA was hosting," he recalled.

"We showed up to the venue where I had a wall full of roses designed with 'Will You Marry Me?' " he further recounted. "Then both of our families joined us for the big celebration."

