'iCarly' Star Feels 'Stung' After Reboot Is Axed
Nathan Kress who reprises his role in the revival of the Nickelodeon show admits he was hurt by the cancellation but he expresses gratitude to everyone involved on the show.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - The "iCarly" reboot has been called off. The sitcom was a revival of the 2000s Nickelodeon series - which followed a young girl and her friends as they created a popular online web show - and saw Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress return to their roles of will-they-won't-they couple Carly Shay and Freddie Benson but after three seasons, the show has been axed.

"The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent," the streaming service told Variety in a statement.

Shortly after, Nathan - who was just 14 years old when he landed the role of tech wizard Freddie on the show - took to social media himself to thank fans for their support over the years but admitted he was "stung" by the news as he shared his hopes that the show's story would one day have a definitive conclusion.

He wrote, "Thank you all for your kindness, love, and undying support for these past 3 seasons. I'm so grateful that we were given an opportunity to bring you this story... and I especially want to thank our amazing crew, writers, and my castmates for the greatest workplace and creative environment I could ask for."

"I'm so proud of what we accomplished together. Freddie is forever in my heart, and I'm honored that I was able to put that mantle back on, even for just a few more years. Obviously, this stings a bit.. we had a lot of story left to tell, and we were excited to give you guys the ending you deserved. No one wanted this to end on a cliffhanger. Maybe somehow, someday, we'll find out how to story ends."

Laci Mosley - who replaced Jennette McCurdy in the role of Carly's best friend when she retired from acting and opted not to return for the series - was the first to take to social media following the news. Replying to a fan expressing their concerns that there had been no news of a fourth season, the actress - who player Harper - wrote on X, "It's cancelled babes," and left a double heart emoji.

