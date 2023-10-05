Travis Kelce Blasts NFL's Overwhelming Coverage of Taylor Swift

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end criticizes how the NFL put the spotlight on the pop superstar during his game, while his brother Jason Kelce thinks that the league is 'not used' to it.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce has called out NFL for its overwhelming coverage of Taylor Swift during his game. Speaking with his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast "New Heights", the footballer thought that the league is "overdoing it a little bit" with the focus on his relationship with the pop superstar.

"I think everybody is just overwhelmed with … I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said in a new episode of the podcast which aired on Wednesday, October 4. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching."

"But at the same time, I think they're overdoing it a little bit, for sure. Especially my situation. I think they're just trying to have fun with it and a lot of the people watching...," he added. Noting that the celebrities in attendance could get uncomfortable with the coverage, he argued, "They are not there to get thrown on the TV."

The 34-year-old hunk further claimed, "You never know, you get caught throwing down a big old cheeseburger and you look like an idiot. There are certain things you just don't want to be on TV at all times."

His older brother Jason chimed in, saying, "I think a few of them might have been there for Deadpool and Taylor." He was referencing Ryan Reynolds' role in the "Deadpool" movies.

Comparing it to how NBA deals with a similar situation, the Philadelphia Eagles center added, "I just think the NFL's not used to celebrities coming to the games. Like basketball has it figured out. They're all courtside, they're sitting there, they show them once or twice and then they get back to the game. The NFL is like 'look at all these A-list celebrities at the game!' "

Still, Jason acknowledged the boost in ratings with Taylor's attendance. "Nothing out of the ordinary from week 3, so can't really explain why the boost in viewership," he quipped, "but we appreciate you guys tuning in."

The criticism of the NFL coverage aside, Jason joked that he and Travis were "put on the map" following Travis' dating rumors with Taylor. "We are officially on the map. Both Travis and I have officially been put on the map," he said. His brother Travis responded with a laugh, "Just when you think you been skatin' away from it."

Jason appeared to take a swipe at Bethenny Frankel who previously claimed that Taylor put Travis "on the map" by dating him. The former Bravolebrity, however, later quickly retracted her statement as saying, "I'm sorry that I said Travis was put on the map by Taylor Swift, I know that Travis was on the football map."

