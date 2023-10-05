Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale's Relationship Status Revealed After Third Child's Arrival

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The country music star, who is known for his song 'Best Shot', and the registered nurse reportedly are still in a marriage after welcoming their baby No. 3 named Cohen Ace James.

AceShowbiz - Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale's current relationship status has been revealed. After announcing the arrival of their baby No. 3 amid their divorce, the country music star and the registered nurse are reportedly still in a marriage.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Wednesday, October 4, the 38-year-old singer's representative clarified that his separation from Alexis "was never fully seen through legally." To make it clear, the rep went on to say, "They decided to work on things together and are still together."

Jimmie and 27-year-old Alexis' relationship status was brought to light shortly after she announced that she had given birth to their third child. Making use of Instagram, she revealed their baby's name and birth date. In the Monday, October 2 post, she simply penned, "Cohen Ace James. Wednesday Sept 27, 2023 xo."

Not stopping there, Alexis also shared a series of pictures capturing Cohen's adorable face and his first interactions with his older siblings Zara James and Naomi Bettie. One of the snaps showed the newborn baby lying down on a bed sheet with his name "Cohen Ace" written all over it. Two other photos saw Cohen being held by his older sisters Zara and Naomi. Meanwhile, another adorable snap pictured the three of them in a hospital room.

Jimmie and Alexis shocked the public with news of their split on April 21. The "Best Shot" crooner wrote via Instagram, "After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved," the singer, who also shares one other child with his former partner, continued. "And we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Around the same time, Alexis released the same statement on her own Instagram page. She also made use of Instagram Story to release a cryptic message that read, "We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us."

Weeks later, Jimmie was sued for assault and sexual abuse by his former manager. He denied the accusations and insisted that it was consensual. However, he admitted that he cheated on Alexis and apologized to her as well as their kids. In July, he revealed that "the divorce case is still pending."

