 

Cardi B Mocked Over Nonchalant Response to Kanye West's Illuminati Allegations

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is accused of being 'in denial' after she reacts to Ye claiming that she doesn't write her own verses by posting an old interview video wherein he raves over her talent.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has been trolled by social media users over her nonchalant response to Kanye West's Illuminati allegations. Instead of clapping back at the Atlanta rapper, she tried to fight the claim by posting a video of his glowing reviews of her talent.

The internet was trying to pit Cardi against Ye after a segment from an unreleased documentary leaked online on Sunday, October 1. In the viral footage, the controversial rapper bashed the Bronx femcee as saying, "Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati."

"She doesn't write her raps," the Yeezy designer continued to claim. "She's just there to sound as ignorant as possible. She's literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… she thinks it's a blessing from the universe, it ain't no f**king blessing."

Cardi seemingly didn't care about his Illuminati diss or she didn't get it as she reacted by posting a clip of an interview Ye took part in last year with Hollywood Unlocked. During the interview, the "Gold Digger" spitter spoke about their collaboration with Lil Durk.

"My cousins were saying 'come by here' yesterday but I was finishing that verse for your girl, you know what I mean. Like I always believed in her, since she was on the show, period," the "Donda" artist said.

Cardi captioned the clip with a red heart emoji on X, formerly known as Twitter. The tweet, however, has since been removed after she was savagely mocked by social media users.

  Editors' Pick

"This means nothing he still said u a plant you think you ate," one person commented under Cardi's post. "Oh she's in denial," another remarked.

"This proves nothing sweetie… you're still a fraud," a third wrote, while a fourth asked, "What's more believable? A behind the doors conversation or an interview with ur friend who just coerced him to do a collab with u?"

Someone else, meanwhile, seemingly praised Cardi for taking the high road, noting, "NOW THATS HOW U RESPOND!"

Cardi has not directedly responded to the backlash, but she has posted a video in which she warned her haters. "People love Cinderella, so Cinderella gets a glass house," she said, seemingly comparing her situation to that of the fictional princess. "Let me keep it cute. Leave me the f**k alone," she added.

The 30-year-old claimed she has years of worth of "receipts" that will "bring this Internet into f**king shambles." She ominously warned, "You don't even f**king know. It will be crazy. This s**t will go down!"

"Leave me alone, cuz you're not gonna be ready for that. Let me mind my business...," she further told her critics, before concluding in the video, "Don't try to bring Belcalis out. Love Cardi B. Leave me there."

