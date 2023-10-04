Jennifer Lopez Vows to 'Fully Embrace' Her Body Despite Insecurities After Having Twins

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

While attending the Daytime Beauty Awards, the 'On the Floor' singer admits that she felt 'insecure and uncertain' about her body after giving birth to her twins back in 2008.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has vowed to "fully embrace" her body. While making an appearance at the Daytime Beauty Awards, the "On the Floor" singer admitted that she felt "insecure" with her body after giving birth to her twins back in 2008.

The 54-year-old singer made the revelation when she attended the Los Angeles event to present her trainer Tracy Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award. In her speech, she said, "I've been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now."

Jennifer went on to give Tracy a shout-out. The "Let's Get Loud" singer exclaimed, "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed."

"I met Tracy right after I had my twins," the wife of actor Ben Affleck further recalled. "I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before, as most new moms do after giving birth. She came into my life and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before."

That same day, Tracy, who has trained other famous stars including Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston, talked about her clients on the red carpet of the event. Speaking to E! News, she explained, "I really think that I have been lucky enough to have been in training with very smart, smart people and that really care about their art and their longevity and ability to be able to do that art."

"And they know that I did the work to know what I'm doing," Tracy added. "It's not about getting to a certain size or having perfect skin or shiny hair or a certain bra size or butt shape. It's about something so much deeper than that. It's something that lights up behind the eyes and the soul, and not all these superficial things."

