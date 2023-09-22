Megan Thee Stallion Bows Out of Global Citizen Festival to Perform With Beyonce

Instagram/https://www.beyonce.com/ Music

The 'Girls in the Hood' raptress reportedly chooses to take the stage with the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker at 'Renaissance' tour stop in Houston, Texas after receiving an invitation.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion appeared to have chosen another music event over her performance at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. According to a new report, the "Girls in the Hood" raptress has decided to take the stage with Beyonce Knowles instead of headlining the festival.

Megan was originally set to headline the music event, which will take place in Central Park, New York City on Saturday, September 23. However, Page Six revealed that she chose to cancel the gig after receiving an invitation to perform with Beyonce at one of her concerts.

The outlet revealed that Megan was invited by the "Break My Soul" hitmaker to deliver a song for her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Houston, Texas, which is the two artists' home state. The show will take place at the NRG Stadium on the same day.

Earlier in September, it was reported by Billboard that Megan had canceled her performance at the Global Citizen Festival. On September 12, Global Citizen confirmed Megan's withdrawal in a statement via social media. "Hi there, due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival," the statement read.

Around that time, a source revealed the reason behind the cancellation. The source spilled to Page Six that the Billboard Hot 100-topping rapper pulled out of the music event, which lets attendees "earn" their tickets by "taking action" on global problems, due to "an inadvertent duplicate scheduling mistake by her team."

After the cancellation, headliners of the music event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Anitta and BTS (Bangtan Boys) member Jungkook. Aside from them, other artists, including Conan Gray, D-Nice, Sofia Carson and Stray Kids, will perform for the event.

In the meantime, Megan will join a list of artists who have delivered songs at Beyonce's "Renaissance World Tour". Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Coi Leray previously took the stage at Queen Bey's concerts.

