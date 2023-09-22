Eminem to Reunite With Ex-Wife Kim Scott Mathers at Daughter Hailie's Wedding

Cover Images/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Slim Shady' rapper, who is set to walk his 27-year-old daughter down the aisle at her wedding ceremony, will most likely brush shoulders with his former wife as she confirms her attendance.

AceShowbiz - Eminem allegedly will reunite with Kim Scott Mathers at a special event. The "Real Slim Shady" spitter and his former wife are set to attend their daughter Hailie Jade Scott's upcoming wedding as she revealed that they have been on good terms despite their split.

On Wednesday, September 22, The Sun reported that the 50-year-old hip-hop artist and his former spouse will brush shoulders at Hailie's special occasion when she ties the knot with her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock. According to the outlet, Eminem will be the one walking Hailie down the aisle at the wedding ceremony.

In the meantime, Kim has confirmed to the outlet that she will be present at the nuptials, the date of which has not been announced yet. Upon receiving a question about her attendance at the ceremony, Kim did not think twice to say, "Yes, of course." She went on to explain that she is "close to all of her grown-up children," including Hailie and Alaina Scott.

In addition, Kim spilled that she is "in contact" with her former husband Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III. When she was asked about how often she meets Eminem, the 48-year-old could not help but burst into laughter. She then stated, "Not often, but often enough!"

During the chat, Kim also recalled Alaina's wedding to her now-husband Matt Moeller. About her opinion on Alaina and Matt's nuptials, which were held with a Gatsby-themed ceremony in Detroit, Michigan in June, Kim said that it was "extravagant."

Eminem and Kim tied the knot back in 1999. A few years later, in 2001, the two decided to go separate ways. He filed for divorce a few days before she sued for defamation over "the violent lyrics" on one of his tracks which was "named after her." Later on, the two settled out of court. In 2006, Eminem and Kim reconciled. However, the couple called it quits again one year after their reconciliation.

Kim has talked about her past marriage to Eminem. Back in 2007, she made an appearance on ABC's "20/20" and revealed, "Money is great, but it doesn't make your husband stay at home with you," referring to Eminem. "Or sleep in the same bed with you ... Him being on the road and on tour ... that was like the big one. I mean ... constant infidelities, all the time," she added.

