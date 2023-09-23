 

Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed for Disrespecting Will Smith by Sharing Tupac Video

The 'Red Table Talk' host is called out after she reflects on her connection with her actor husband and the late rapper by posting throwback footage of her and Tupac lip-syncing to 'Parents Just Don't Understand'.

  • Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith has been accused of disrespecting her husband Will Smith after sharing a throwback video featuring her and Tupac Shakur. The actress has earned backlash after posting the video in which she and the late rapper lip-synced to "Parents Just Don't Understand" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, a hip-hop duo consisting of her husband Will and Jeff Townes.

Jada posted the video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 20 to promote her upcoming memoir "Worthy". Accompanying the footage, the "Gotham" alum reflected on the surprising connection between her, Tupac and Will in the caption.

"Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted," she wrote as it's taken from an excerpt from her book. "Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined."

"And... I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together," she continued. "Pac and I lip-syncing 'Parents Just Don't Understand' by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?"

While many loved the moment captured in the video, some others have blasted Jada for bringing up Tupac when talking about her relationship with Will. "why will smith doesn't just leave her a** and lets her embarrass him time after time is insane to me," one person wrote in the comments section.

A second weighed in, "Imagine slapping Chris Rock because of Jada Pinkett Smith and then losing movie roles over it, only for her to post a video of her and 2Pac lip-syncing to your song on IG. Will Smith, we're praying for you."

A third blamed Jada's post on "the obsession paired with disrespect classic narcissistic behavior." Someone else urged the mother of three, "Girl stop it already!"

For years, Jada and Tupac's relationship has become a contentious topic, though she has insisted that they were just friends.

