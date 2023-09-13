 

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Music

After her fellow musician performed the 'America Has a Problem' remix at her gig, the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker expresses her appreciation and acknowledges the 'Money Trees' rapper as a 'legend.'

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has showered Kendrick Lamar with praise for "blessing" one of her shows with his performance. After her fellow musician became one of her guests on stage during "Renaissance World Tour", the "Break My Soul" hitmaker called the "Money Trees" rapper a "legend."

The 42-year-old songstress went public with her appreciation to Kendrick via Instagram. In a post, she penned, "Thank you again to the legend Kendrick Lamar for blessing the 'Renaissance World Tour'." She went on to gush, "I deeply appreciate you. What an incredible experience. Respect," adding a bee emoji.

In the post, the "Crazy in Love" singer also uploaded a photo and a video from her concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California earlier in September. In the footage, Kendrick was performing "America Has a Problem" remix alongside her. He could be seen singing on stage as she showed off her dance moves in her bee costume.

  Editors' Pick

Earlier that day, Beyonce also thanked her fellow singer Diana Ross for being one of her guests on her "Renaissance" gig. In a post via Instagram, Queen Bey wrote to Diana, "Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross." She went on to shower the 79-year-old icon with praise, "The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen. [a bee emoji]."

Along with her message, Beyonce treated social media users to a glimpse of Diana's performance. She released a number of photos and a video from one of her gigs. The footage documented Diana leading the packed crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to Queen Bey, prompting the latter to give Diana a big hug.

During the concert night, Diana, who looked stunning in a sparkling black gown and a pair of huge earrings, delivered one of her songs titled "Love Hangover" which was released back in 1976. As she appeared on stage, Bey's devotees were surprised and could not help but scream to show their excitement.

Kendrick and Diana were not the only famous stars who were invited by Beyonce to perform. Other artists, including DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Coi Leray, were also spotted as guest performers at her concerts.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Demi Lovato Blames 'Daddy Issues' for 'Gross' Past Romances With Older Men
Related Posts
Beyonce Appears to Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors in Birthday Celebratory Post

Beyonce Appears to Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors in Birthday Celebratory Post

Beyonce Knowles Serenaded by Diana Ross at Inglewood Concert

Beyonce Knowles Serenaded by Diana Ross at Inglewood Concert

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift

Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift

Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'

Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'

Latest News
Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week
  • Sep 13, 2023

Julia Fox Channels Inner Bride at New York Fashion Week

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift
  • Sep 13, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Breaks Silence on Her Rumored Feud With Taylor Swift

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance
  • Sep 13, 2023

Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance

Drake Lashes Out at Security Guard for Being 'Slow as F**k' in Responding Stage Crasher
  • Sep 13, 2023

Drake Lashes Out at Security Guard for Being 'Slow as F**k' in Responding Stage Crasher

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation
  • Sep 13, 2023

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City
  • Sep 13, 2023

Doja Cat and Quavo All Smiles During Dinner Date in New York City

Most Read
Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split
Music

Joe Jonas Bursts Into Tears on Stage While His Parents Watch After Sophie Turner Split

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

Shakira Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Flexibility Ahead of Her Performance at 2023 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2023: Doja Cat Raises Eyebrows With Spider Web Dress, Saweetie Licks Her Bone on Red Carpet

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding After Defending Concert Cancellation for Fans' Safety

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Jennifer Lopez's First Album in Nearly a Decade Will Be Released Under New Partnership With BMG

Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

Cher Confirms Her First Ever Christmas Album, Teases 'Special' Guests

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo Leaves Audience Confused With Stage Malfunction During Performances

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral