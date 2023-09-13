Beyonce Praises Kendrick Lamar After 'Blessing' 'Renaissance' Show With His Performance

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Music

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has showered Kendrick Lamar with praise for "blessing" one of her shows with his performance. After her fellow musician became one of her guests on stage during "Renaissance World Tour", the "Break My Soul" hitmaker called the "Money Trees" rapper a "legend."

The 42-year-old songstress went public with her appreciation to Kendrick via Instagram. In a post, she penned, "Thank you again to the legend Kendrick Lamar for blessing the 'Renaissance World Tour'." She went on to gush, "I deeply appreciate you. What an incredible experience. Respect," adding a bee emoji.

In the post, the "Crazy in Love" singer also uploaded a photo and a video from her concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California earlier in September. In the footage, Kendrick was performing "America Has a Problem" remix alongside her. He could be seen singing on stage as she showed off her dance moves in her bee costume.

Earlier that day, Beyonce also thanked her fellow singer Diana Ross for being one of her guests on her "Renaissance" gig. In a post via Instagram, Queen Bey wrote to Diana, "Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross." She went on to shower the 79-year-old icon with praise, "The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen. [a bee emoji]."

Along with her message, Beyonce treated social media users to a glimpse of Diana's performance. She released a number of photos and a video from one of her gigs. The footage documented Diana leading the packed crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to Queen Bey, prompting the latter to give Diana a big hug.

During the concert night, Diana, who looked stunning in a sparkling black gown and a pair of huge earrings, delivered one of her songs titled "Love Hangover" which was released back in 1976. As she appeared on stage, Bey's devotees were surprised and could not help but scream to show their excitement.

Kendrick and Diana were not the only famous stars who were invited by Beyonce to perform. Other artists, including DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Coi Leray, were also spotted as guest performers at her concerts.

