Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out of 2023 Global Citizen Festival

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker has been forced to call off her scheduled performance at the upcoming fundraising event taking place at the Central Park in New York.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion won't perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. The "Savage" rapper was originally scheduled to appear at the annual music event that aims to end extreme poverty by 2030 in New York's Central Park on September 23.

The 28-year-old star, however, will no longer be able to perform as planned. "Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival," a statement on the event's official X page read.

The "WAP" hitmaker was just at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) where she reunited with Cardi B for the live debut of their new song "Bongos".

And the rapper was forced to dismiss rumours she had a furious bust-up with Justin Timberlake backstage at the glitzy bash. The "Thot S***" rapper was caught on video at the ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, apparently showing her dramatically waving her hands and shouting at 42-year-old "Cry Me a River" singer Justin.

But the star brushed off talk it was part of a row by posting a TikTok video on Wednesday, September 13 that showed her smiling and dancing next to Justin while making hand gestures toward the camera. She explained in a caption how she always "talks" with her hands, "I just talk with my hands lol." Megan added, "@justintimberlake love ya ."

Page Six reported she and Justin filmed the explanation video at the VMAs afterparty at TAO Downtown in the Skybox private dining room after talk started to spread they were involved in a fight. Sources said they partied there until 2 A.M. on Wednesday.

Fans flooded social media with messages of support for Megan after she posted the video, with some saying it is typical for her to "talk with her hands," making her look angry.

Multiple insiders also confirmed to Page Six their VMAs encounter was friendly. One told the outlet, "Meg loves Justin. She was saying, 'No, no, no, we've never met before.' It was their first time meeting, and she was excited."

The event saw Justin reunited with his NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone - before news of their reunion track, "Better Place", which features in the upcoming DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls Band Together", was unveiled.

