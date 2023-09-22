 

Britney Spears' Team Stops Her From Promoting Memoir on TV

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Meanwhile, it's also said that the pop star 'has no desire' to do interviews after having her 'mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image constantly scrutinized.'

  Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' upcoming memoir "The Woman in Me" is set to be released next month. While people undoubtedly are anticipating the tell-all book, the pop star's team reportedly prevents her from discussing the memoir on TV.

According to Page Six, almost every TV outlet, including CBS's esteemed "60 Minutes", is trying to score a TV interview with the "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker. However, her team allegedly doesn't feel she's ready to do sit-down interviews.

A source claims that Britney's eccentric Instagram posts are among the reasons her team is preventing any interviews. Another insider, meanwhile, insists the decision is "solely" made by the "Toxic" singer.

"She's a free woman. She'll decide. It's her choice," the informant says. "She's had offers and she doesn't want to do anything."

The new report further suggests that Britney "has no desire" to do interviews after having her "mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image constantly scrutinized." The source adds, "They have not been fair to Britney."

Britney did have a bad history with the media. Last year, she released a 22-minute audio clip on YouTube where she spoke about the "abuse" she endured throughout her conservatorship, which finally ended in 2021. "I get nothing out of sharing all of this," she said at the time. "I have offers to do interviews with Oprah [Winfrey] and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it's insane. I don't want any of it. For me, it's beyond a sit-down proper interview."

"They literally killed me. They threw me away," she went on fuming. "I felt like my family threw me away. I was performing for thousands of people at night in Vegas, the rush of being a performer, the laughter, the respect … I was a machine. I was a f**king machine, not even human almost. It was insane."

Earlier this week, Britney insinuated that she might have held some things back on her book. "There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know … until then, there's 3 sides to every story!" the 41-year-old star cryptically wrote via Instagram. "Your side, my side, and the truth!"

