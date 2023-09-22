 

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty

Cover Images/Instagram/Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER
Celebrity

Making use of her Instagram account, the 'Barbie World' femcee seemingly insinuates that the 'Bongos' raptress was the one calling cops on her husband following the swatting experience.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj spoke out on her husband Kenneth Petty's house arrest for threatening Cardi B's husband Offset. Making use of her Instagram account, Nicki seemingly insinuated that Cardi was the one calling cops on her husband following the swatting experience.

"Barbz, tmrw ima tell y'all who to swat since swatting a home with a baby isn't a felony," the "Barbie World" femcee wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 21. "Let's GOOOOOO," she added, before promoting her upcoming album "Pink Friday 2".

In a separate post, Nicki also slammed the swatter, saying, "a child who's done nothing to anyone but bring joy. You gon get the breaks beaten off you. Ain't reading comments. DGAF about them so knock y'all self out. Show this to them. Write it down, take a picture. Hmmmm maybe I should give the barbz another surprise tonight. On 11.17.23 #PinkFriday2 is coming for youuuuuu."

The Trinidadian star went on to pen, "Tried to stop VMAs, what I do? S**TTED ON EM! Best dressed according to VOGUE. Body [cigarette emoji] Snippet of #BigDifference gagged the entire life chi. LIVE FROM NEW YORK THE NEXT MONTH. MAYBE MORE. PULLIN UP." She concluded, "LOVE YOU GUYS #ProtectBlackWomen?"

Another Story, meanwhile, read, "Can't call the cops everytime you flop. Just saying." Nicki also added a slew of laughing and crying emojis.

Nicki additionally shared what appears to be a photo of the person allegedly behind the swatting, alongside a phone call made to police about Nicki and her husband, Kenneth. The person could be heard telling the cops that a man is firing off shots while holding a child, and a woman is trying to get the man to put the child down.

  Editors' Pick

"2 times my home was surrounded by large guns. This person wanted a family with a 2 year old to be shot at. Yet, nothing on any blog," Nicki wrote in the caption. "This same person made a false claim to CPS."

The "Anaconda" hitmaker then suggested that someone in the industry could be behind the whole thing. "When you have snitches in high places of the music industry who don't want you to win but realize they can't stop you because God's anointing in my life is very real," she added.

Upon catching wind of the posts, fans believed that Nicki was referring to Cardi given their ongoing feud. The "Bodak Yellow" femcee also just released her new single "Bongos" which Nicki might call a "flop."

Nicki's posts came after Cardi defended Offset after Kenneth was put on house arrest for threatening the Migos rapper. On Thursday, September 21, the 30-year-old raptress responded to a post from blogger Ken Barbie, who quote-tweeted court reporter Meghann Cuniff's thread. "An LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve 'up to' 120 days on home detention for 'making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.' The individual is Offset, Cardi B's husband," Meghann first penned.

"For background, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald in July 2022 sentenced Petty to three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender," the journalist added. "Also notable: Probation officer and judge did not need an outside report/complaint to act on this. @OffsetYRN and @iamcardib didn't even seem to care - Offset LOL'd about it in a video as he walked off a jet, I think while going to say hey to Deion Sanders at the Colorado game."

Ken Barbie then wrote in their message, "THANK YOU! Because they're definitely trying to flip the narrative like this man didn't do what he did on Instagram and tag every blog in it. Be mad at him and HIS friends." Cardi echoed the sentiment as she declared, "EXACTLY KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL F**KIN MOUTH."

