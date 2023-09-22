Matt Walsh Drops Out of 'DWTS' Until WGA Strike Ends

ABC TV

The 'Veep' actor, who is set to participate in the upcoming season 32, is 'taking a pause' from the hit ABC dance competition series until WGA can reach an agreement with Hollywood studios.

AceShowbiz - Matt Walsh has decided to step away from "Dancing with the Stars". The "Veep" actor, who is set to participate in the upcoming season 32, is "taking a pause" from the hit ABC dance competition series until WGA can reach an agreement with Hollywood studios.

"I am taking a pause from 'Dancing with the Stars' until an agreement is made with the WGA," Matt said in a statement on Thursday, September 21. "I was excited to join the show and did so under the impression that it was not a WGA show and fell under a different agreement. This morning when I was informed by my union, the WGA, that it is considered struck work I walked out of my rehearsal."

The two-time Emmy winner went on saying, "I have been and will always stand with my union members of the WGA, SAG, and DGA. Beyond our union artists, I am sensitive to the many people impacted by the strike and I hope for a speedy and fair resolution, and to one day work again with all the wonderful people I met at 'DWTS' who tolerated my dancing."

"Dancing with the Stars" is a struck show as one of its roughly 500 staff members is a WGA writer. However, SAG-AFTRA noted in a statement that the hit ABC series is "not subject to the union's strike order."

The union added , "Members appearing on 'Dancing with the Stars' are working under the Network Code agreement, which is a non-struck contract. They are required to go to work, are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations."

Walsh's decision to postpone his involvement on the show came as negotiations between screenwriters and Hollywood studios resumed on Wednesday and Thursday. "The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow," the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said in a statement.

Matt's exit aside, ABC was reportedly putting plans in place to postpone the much-anticipated season premiere due to the "rising pressure that the talent is receiving." A source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, "There are over 500 people employed for the show and the talent are allowed to work on this show under the SAG Network Code agreement, but due to rising pressure that the talent is receiving, we are preparing to postpone."

"Dancing with the Stars" is set to return for season 32 on Tuesday, September 26.

