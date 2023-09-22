 

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 May Be Postponed Amid WGA Strike

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 May Be Postponed Amid WGA Strike
ABC
TV

Ahead of the hit show's season 32 premiere, ABC is reportedly putting plans in place to postpone the much-anticipated season premiere due to the 'rising pressure that the talent is receiving.'

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - The "Dancing with the Stars" season premiere could be postponed amid the ongoing writers' strike. Ahead of its season 32 premiere on Tuesday, September 26, ABC is reportedly putting plans in place to postpone the much-anticipated season premiere due to the "rising pressure that the talent is receiving."

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "There are over 500 people employed for the show and the talent are allowed to work on this show under the SAG Network Code agreement, but due to rising pressure that the talent is receiving, we are preparing to postpone."

"Dancing with the Stars" remained in production during the writers' strike in 2007-08. However, the show, which is hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, is facing mounting pressure to pause production this time around.

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this month, Cheryl Burke suggested that "Dancing with the Stars" could be postponed because of the ongoing strike. The 39-year-old dancer, who quit her role as a professional on the show in 2022, stressed the importance of solidarity.

She told Variety, "In order for things to change, we have to stick together, point blank, because if one show just decides to think about the show on its own, this is not going to make big changes. It is not going to change the way these other people, the opposing team, are thinking."

"At the end of the day, we have to stick together because that’s the only way to ever make any significant change," she continued. "Even the cast of 'Friends', when they asked for more money, they all stuck together."

"The problem is that if we don't, then we're setting a precedent, and I don't think it's gonna be good for the show, to be quite honest, in the long run," she added. "I understand what they're thinking and I get it. It's a business, but there is no business without the rest of the business."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lizzo Accused of Creating 'Racist and Sexualized' Work Environment in Second Lawsuit

Shakira's 'Biggest Dream' Crushed After Split From Gerard Pique
Related Posts
Mira Sorvino and Matt Walsh Called Out by WGA Picketers Outside 'DWTS' Studio

Mira Sorvino and Matt Walsh Called Out by WGA Picketers Outside 'DWTS' Studio

Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike

Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike

Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky

Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky

Ariana Madix Looking Forward to 'VPR' Co-Stars' Support for Her 'DWTS' Stint

Ariana Madix Looking Forward to 'VPR' Co-Stars' Support for Her 'DWTS' Stint

Latest News
Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Pack on PDA During Romantic Dog Walk
  • Sep 22, 2023

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Pack on PDA During Romantic Dog Walk

Shakira's 'Biggest Dream' Crushed After Split From Gerard Pique
  • Sep 22, 2023

Shakira's 'Biggest Dream' Crushed After Split From Gerard Pique

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head
  • Sep 22, 2023

Blueface Responds to Backlash Against Chrisean Rock for Not Supporting Their Baby's Head

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 May Be Postponed Amid WGA Strike
  • Sep 22, 2023

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32 May Be Postponed Amid WGA Strike

Sophie Turner All Smiles on Outing With Daughter After Joe Jonas Slams Her Abduction Claims
  • Sep 22, 2023

Sophie Turner All Smiles on Outing With Daughter After Joe Jonas Slams Her Abduction Claims

Lizzo Accused of Creating 'Racist and Sexualized' Work Environment in Second Lawsuit
  • Sep 22, 2023

Lizzo Accused of Creating 'Racist and Sexualized' Work Environment in Second Lawsuit

Most Read
Mo'Nique Urges CBS to Treat Her and Countess Vaughn Fairly Amid Dispute Over 'The Parkers' Royalties
TV

Mo'Nique Urges CBS to Treat Her and Countess Vaughn Fairly Amid Dispute Over 'The Parkers' Royalties

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale

Oprah Winfrey Removes Controversial Interview From YouTube After Cindy Crawford Slammed Her

Oprah Winfrey Removes Controversial Interview From YouTube After Cindy Crawford Slammed Her

Emma Roberts Calls to Apologize to Angelica Ross for Being Transphobic on 'AHS' Set

Emma Roberts Calls to Apologize to Angelica Ross for Being Transphobic on 'AHS' Set

Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

David and Victoria Beckham Reveal How They Initially Kept Their Romance Secret in Docuseries Trailer

David and Victoria Beckham Reveal How They Initially Kept Their Romance Secret in Docuseries Trailer

'AGT' Recap: Season 18 Finalists Revealed in Qualifiers 5 Results Show

'AGT' Recap: Season 18 Finalists Revealed in Qualifiers 5 Results Show

Sherri Shepherd Halts Talk Show After Contracting COVID-19

Sherri Shepherd Halts Talk Show After Contracting COVID-19