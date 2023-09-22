Shannon Beador to Pay Repairs for Property Damage Following DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador allegedly is attempting to make things right following a legal trouble. After getting arrested for DUI alcohol and hit-and-run, the star of "The Real Housewives Of Orange County" reportedly will pay repairs for the property damage she caused.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, September 21, sources with direct knowledge revealed that the 59-year-old star's lawyer Michael Fell is currently communicating with the owner of the property, which was damaged after the TV personality crashed her car into it.

The sources explained to the outlet that the Bravolebrity, through her lawyer, "offered to pay for all the damage and repairs needed to be done." In addition, the source spilled that she is "completely" ready to splash her cash "to cover it."

Shannon smashed her car into the building, which is located in Newport Beach, on Saturday night, September 16. In CCTV footage obtained by TMZ, she was driving at a high speed before the crash. She was then documented driving away from the damaged building. A few hours later, she was arrested for DUI alcohol and hit-and-run. It was reported that she was "cited and released without bond."

Following the arrest, Shannon has made public appearances with her former husband John Janssen. On Tuesday, September 19, she and John were spotted arriving at an apartment in Newport Beach. One day later, the two were seen leaving what appeared to be the same apartment. However, she seemingly attempted to hide an apparent bruise on her face by keeping her head down and covering her face with her hair. In pictures from the sighting, she had a mark above her left eye.

That same day, the reality TV star and her ex-husband were caught on camera visiting a medical facility, which specializes in dermatology and "skin wellness," in Huntington Beach. In pictures obtained and published by DailyMail.com, the two could be seen arriving and leaving the office of Z Dermatology together.

During the visit, Shannon might have asked for advice on plastic surgery to a doctor. Previously, RadarOnline.com revealed that her face was "bruised and cut" from the car crash and "had to get stitches." She allegedly is "concerned she'll need plastic surgery and is already thinking about consulting a doctor in preparation for when the stitches come out."

Amid her challenging time, Shannon has received heartwarming support from her pals, including her Bravo series co-star Emily Simpson. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 21, Emily said, "I just asked her how she was and I said, 'I hope you're doing OK, and if you need anything, please, you can reach out,' and that was basically it."

