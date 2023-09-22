 

Shannon Beador to Pay Repairs for Property Damage Following DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador to Pay Repairs for Property Damage Following DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

A few days after crashing her car into a building in Newport Beach, California, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star reportedly offers 'to pay for all the damage and repairs needed to be done.'

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador allegedly is attempting to make things right following a legal trouble. After getting arrested for DUI alcohol and hit-and-run, the star of "The Real Housewives Of Orange County" reportedly will pay repairs for the property damage she caused.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, September 21, sources with direct knowledge revealed that the 59-year-old star's lawyer Michael Fell is currently communicating with the owner of the property, which was damaged after the TV personality crashed her car into it.

The sources explained to the outlet that the Bravolebrity, through her lawyer, "offered to pay for all the damage and repairs needed to be done." In addition, the source spilled that she is "completely" ready to splash her cash "to cover it."

Shannon smashed her car into the building, which is located in Newport Beach, on Saturday night, September 16. In CCTV footage obtained by TMZ, she was driving at a high speed before the crash. She was then documented driving away from the damaged building. A few hours later, she was arrested for DUI alcohol and hit-and-run. It was reported that she was "cited and released without bond."

  Editors' Pick

Following the arrest, Shannon has made public appearances with her former husband John Janssen. On Tuesday, September 19, she and John were spotted arriving at an apartment in Newport Beach. One day later, the two were seen leaving what appeared to be the same apartment. However, she seemingly attempted to hide an apparent bruise on her face by keeping her head down and covering her face with her hair. In pictures from the sighting, she had a mark above her left eye.

That same day, the reality TV star and her ex-husband were caught on camera visiting a medical facility, which specializes in dermatology and "skin wellness," in Huntington Beach. In pictures obtained and published by DailyMail.com, the two could be seen arriving and leaving the office of Z Dermatology together.

During the visit, Shannon might have asked for advice on plastic surgery to a doctor. Previously, RadarOnline.com revealed that her face was "bruised and cut" from the car crash and "had to get stitches." She allegedly is "concerned she'll need plastic surgery and is already thinking about consulting a doctor in preparation for when the stitches come out."

Amid her challenging time, Shannon has received heartwarming support from her pals, including her Bravo series co-star Emily Simpson. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 21, Emily said, "I just asked her how she was and I said, 'I hope you're doing OK, and if you need anything, please, you can reach out,' and that was basically it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Pack on PDA During Romantic Dog Walk

Matt Walsh Drops Out of 'DWTS' Until WGA Strike Ends
Related Posts
Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Reportedly Tipsy at Restaurant Prior to DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Reportedly Tipsy at Restaurant Prior to DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

'Embarrassed' Shannon Beador to Enter Counseling After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

'Embarrassed' Shannon Beador to Enter Counseling After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Hits Back at Gina Kirschenheiter's Accusation of Copying Her Outfit

Shannon Beador Hits Back at Gina Kirschenheiter's Accusation of Copying Her Outfit

Latest News
TLC's Chilli Set to Become First-Time Grandma Through Son Tron Austin
  • Sep 22, 2023

TLC's Chilli Set to Become First-Time Grandma Through Son Tron Austin

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Treat Fans to Pictures of Daughter Khai on Her Third Birthday
  • Sep 22, 2023

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Treat Fans to Pictures of Daughter Khai on Her Third Birthday

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea
  • Sep 22, 2023

Travis Scott Insists He Has 'Nothing to Hide' After His Phone Needed for Astroworld Case Lost at Sea

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce
  • Sep 22, 2023

'Devastated' Jeannie Mai Still 'Deeply Loves' Jeezy, Hopes for Reunion Amid Divorce

Tori Spelling Slammed for Allegedly Getting Fillers Amid Financial Woes
  • Sep 22, 2023

Tori Spelling Slammed for Allegedly Getting Fillers Amid Financial Woes

Matt Walsh Drops Out of 'DWTS' Until WGA Strike Ends
  • Sep 22, 2023

Matt Walsh Drops Out of 'DWTS' Until WGA Strike Ends

Most Read
Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce
Celebrity

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns