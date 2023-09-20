Andy Cohen Skips Shannon Beador's DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest on Radio Show

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

In a new episode of his radio show, the host addresses two different headlines over the last week without mentioning the 'RHOC' star's scandalous arrest for DUI and hit-and-run.

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen is seemingly avoiding making comments on Shannon Beador's recent legal trouble. In a new episode of his radio show, the host addressed two different headlines over the last week without mentioning Shannon's arrest for DUI and hit-and-run.

In the Tuesday, September 19 episode of SiriusXM show, "Andy Cohen Live", Andy talked about "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star's appearance alongside her co-stars Vicki Gulvanson and Tamra Judge on "Watch What Happens Live" last week. Instead of addressing Shannon's scandalous arrest on Saturday, the host told a story about Vicki.

Referring to the trio's friendship nickname, Andy said, "I wanted to say first of all, first of all, I meant to say … the other night the Tres Amigas were on the show before this DUI thing happened." His co-host, John Hill, then responded, "Oh God, hate that."

Andy, however, moved on as he talked about how Vicki "didn't get" what was happening when he presented her with the honor of the first "Wifetime Achievement Award" that would be given to her at BravoCon in November. The Bravo honcho also commented on "The Hills" alum Heidi Montag's claim that he was the "real reason" she wasn't on the "Real Housewives" franchise.

"I don't know them, I didn't watch 'Laguna Beach', so I don't even have much institutional knowledge of them. I have said I thought it would be weird if they were on the 'Housewives' because the same reason that I was saying it would be weird if 'Snooki' [Polizzi] came on the 'Housewives'," Andy, who found out about the arrest live on Monday, said. Elsewhere in the episode, the "Daddy Diaries" author went on to talk about therapy and the Roman Empire among others.

While Andy remains tight-lipped about Shannon's arrest, the reality TV star's close pal Jeff Lewis discussed the ordeal in Monday's episode of his "Jeff Lewis Live" show. "I don't think Shannon is an alcoholic," he said at the time. "I think as her close friend, I think she's going through a lot of personal struggles right now."

"I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don't believe she's an alcoholic," the "Flipping Out" star added, noting that the Bravolebrity is "accepting full accountability" and is "ashamed" and "embarrassed." Jeff also shared that Shannon "injured" herself in a "car accident" and she is "entering counseling this week."

