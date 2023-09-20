 

Andy Cohen Skips Shannon Beador's DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest on Radio Show

Andy Cohen Skips Shannon Beador's DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest on Radio Show
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

In a new episode of his radio show, the host addresses two different headlines over the last week without mentioning the 'RHOC' star's scandalous arrest for DUI and hit-and-run.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen is seemingly avoiding making comments on Shannon Beador's recent legal trouble. In a new episode of his radio show, the host addressed two different headlines over the last week without mentioning Shannon's arrest for DUI and hit-and-run.

In the Tuesday, September 19 episode of SiriusXM show, "Andy Cohen Live", Andy talked about "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star's appearance alongside her co-stars Vicki Gulvanson and Tamra Judge on "Watch What Happens Live" last week. Instead of addressing Shannon's scandalous arrest on Saturday, the host told a story about Vicki.

Referring to the trio's friendship nickname, Andy said, "I wanted to say first of all, first of all, I meant to say … the other night the Tres Amigas were on the show before this DUI thing happened." His co-host, John Hill, then responded, "Oh God, hate that."

  Editors' Pick

Andy, however, moved on as he talked about how Vicki "didn't get" what was happening when he presented her with the honor of the first "Wifetime Achievement Award" that would be given to her at BravoCon in November. The Bravo honcho also commented on "The Hills" alum Heidi Montag's claim that he was the "real reason" she wasn't on the "Real Housewives" franchise.

"I don't know them, I didn't watch 'Laguna Beach', so I don't even have much institutional knowledge of them. I have said I thought it would be weird if they were on the 'Housewives' because the same reason that I was saying it would be weird if 'Snooki' [Polizzi] came on the 'Housewives'," Andy, who found out about the arrest live on Monday, said. Elsewhere in the episode, the "Daddy Diaries" author went on to talk about therapy and the Roman Empire among others.

While Andy remains tight-lipped about Shannon's arrest, the reality TV star's close pal Jeff Lewis discussed the ordeal in Monday's episode of his "Jeff Lewis Live" show. "I don't think Shannon is an alcoholic," he said at the time. "I think as her close friend, I think she's going through a lot of personal struggles right now."

"I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don't believe she's an alcoholic," the "Flipping Out" star added, noting that the Bravolebrity is "accepting full accountability" and is "ashamed" and "embarrassed." Jeff also shared that Shannon "injured" herself in a "car accident" and she is "entering counseling this week."

You can share this post!

You might also like

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

Shannon Beador Reportedly Tipsy at Restaurant Prior to DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
Related Posts
Andy Cohen Admits to Feeling 'Nervous

Andy Cohen Admits to Feeling 'Nervous" about Kissing Jennifer Lawrence on 'WWHL'

Andy Cohen Grateful for Fans' Support After Getting Touchy Feely at NYC Pride

Andy Cohen Grateful for Fans' Support After Getting Touchy Feely at NYC Pride

Andy Cohen Defended by Fans After Getting Touchy Feely With Man at NYC Pride

Andy Cohen Defended by Fans After Getting Touchy Feely With Man at NYC Pride

Andy Cohen Baffled by Uproar Over His Platonic 'Love' for John Mayer

Andy Cohen Baffled by Uproar Over His Platonic 'Love' for John Mayer

Latest News
Sheryl Crow's Life Was 'Saved' After She Fled 'Tricky Waters' in L.A.
  • Sep 20, 2023

Sheryl Crow's Life Was 'Saved' After She Fled 'Tricky Waters' in L.A.

Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Shows Erratic Behavior in New Video After Mom's Death
  • Sep 20, 2023

Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Shows Erratic Behavior in New Video After Mom's Death

Lamar Odom Steps Out for Grocery Shopping in First Sighting After Car Accident
  • Sep 20, 2023

Lamar Odom Steps Out for Grocery Shopping in First Sighting After Car Accident

Shannon Beador Reportedly Tipsy at Restaurant Prior to DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
  • Sep 20, 2023

Shannon Beador Reportedly Tipsy at Restaurant Prior to DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Andy Cohen Skips Shannon Beador's DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest on Radio Show
  • Sep 20, 2023

Andy Cohen Skips Shannon Beador's DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest on Radio Show

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce
  • Sep 20, 2023

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

Most Read
Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce
Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

Russell Brand Bragged About Making Out With Meghan Markle

Russell Brand Bragged About Making Out With Meghan Markle

Iggy Azalea Admits to Struggling to Relax on Vacation

Iggy Azalea Admits to Struggling to Relax on Vacation