 

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

The handbag designer was reportedly the one who 'wanted to settle things outside of court in the first place' because 'had she continued fighting, she would risk losing everything.'

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - After things seemed to only get uglier between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, the former couple has surprisingly quickly sorted out their divorce. The estranged spouses ended their bitter dispute as they have reached an agreement and it's not without a reason.

According to a new report, Christine had "no choice but to settle" her divorce with Kevin because he had "all the power." A so-called friend of the mother of three tells Daily Mail, "Christine didn't really have a choice but to settle because Kevin had all the power. Had she continued fighting, she would risk losing everything."

The fashion designer reportedly was "the one who wanted to settle things outside of court in the first place" for the sake of her three children. "Christine said it is what it is. That she won't miss going to court and having sleepless nights. She said for the kids it's a win because no child wants to go thru this, let alone in public," the source explained.

She seemingly has had enough of the drama as the informant added, "She never wanted any of this circus. It's been a living nightmare and now she just wants to move on and start fresh and begin making her new house a home."

On Tuesday, September 19, Christine was also spotted for the first time since she settled the divorce with Kevin. She was casually dressed in black leggings, sneakers and a green top while grabbing salsa from Vons supermarket near her $40k-per-month Montecito rental. Her blonde hair was tied in a ponytail while she had a brown bag slung over her shoulder.

Kevin and Christine reached an agreement over the weekend after she filed for divorce in May. A joint statement from the former couple read, "Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."

As part of the agreement, their prenup is enforced. A judge previously agreed with Kevin's proposed amount of child support for Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace, setting his monthly payments at $63,209, falling far short of Christine's request for $175,057.

