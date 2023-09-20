 

Shannon Beador Reportedly Tipsy at Restaurant Prior to DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Reportedly Tipsy at Restaurant Prior to DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
Cover Images/Vince Flores
Celebrity

Hours before crashing her car into a property in Newport Beach, California, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum reportedly hung out with her friend at a nearby bar.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador appeared to have had a fun night prior to her legal trouble. Before getting arrested due to DUI alcohol and hit-and-run, the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" was reportedly tipsy at a bar.

Speaking to TMZ, an eyewitness revealed that she was "pretty boozed up" when she hung out with her friend and business partner Steve Muller, hours before she crashed her car into a building. She was spotted at the A Restaurant in Newport Beach, California, which was located half a mile from where the accident took place, on Saturday night, September 16. However, the eyewitness did not offer any information on the drink she was sipping on.

The source revealed, "She was loud and boisterous through the night, with her arms flailing in the air." At one point during her outing at the bar, she made one of her fans smile by agreeing to take a photo with her. Picture from the night was released by the outlet.

In addition, the source claimed to have overheard Shannon complaining about her former co-star on the Bravo series Alexis Bellino, who was also spotted at the same restaurant at that time. Alexis' attendance did not stop Shannon from talking about the former with people around her.

Later on, Alexis confirmed to the outlet that she and Shannon were at the same bar that night. "When my girlfriends and I arrived for a fun night out together, it was soon brought to my attention that Shannon was also at the same restaurant," she recalled. "Shannon and I did not interact that night."

  Editors' Pick

"But it greatly saddens me to learn that she may harbor negative feelings or resentment toward me, as I was not involved in Jim Bellino's lawsuit against Shannon," she continued, making a reference to her former husband Jim, who filed a million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Shannon back in 2018. "From one single mother to another, I wish Shannon nothing but the best as I know she is facing trying times ahead."

Shannon was arrested for DUI alcohol and hit-and-run after she crashed her car into a property in Newport Beach on Saturday night. In CCTV footage obtained by TMZ, it could be seen that she was driving at a high speed prior to the crash. The clip further showed her driving away from the damaged property. She was later arrested before "she was cited and released without bond."

In the wake of the legal problem, Shannon appeared to have received support from her pals, including Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson. Kelly, who claimed to have sent food to Shannon's paparazzi-packed house on Tuesday morning, revealed on her YouTube show "Daily Smash", "I have to say, Vicki Gunvalson is a very good friend at this time to her."

In contrast, Kelly said that Tamra Judge is "not so much" of a good pal to Shannon without explaining the reason why. Meanwhile, in her Monday, September 18 episode of "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, Tamra shared that she had a conference call with Shannon and said that the latter did not discuss her arrest. Tamra later added, "I will not even have one drink and get into the car because you don't know how an alcoholic beverage is going to hit you."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Andy Cohen Skips Shannon Beador's DUI and Hit-and-Run Arrest on Radio Show

Lamar Odom Steps Out for Grocery Shopping in First Sighting After Car Accident
Related Posts
'Embarrassed' Shannon Beador to Enter Counseling After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

'Embarrassed' Shannon Beador to Enter Counseling After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Hits Back at Gina Kirschenheiter's Accusation of Copying Her Outfit

Shannon Beador Hits Back at Gina Kirschenheiter's Accusation of Copying Her Outfit

Shannon Beador's Ex Reacts to Report She Got 'Removed' From Bar After 'Screaming' at His Daughter

Shannon Beador's Ex Reacts to Report She Got 'Removed' From Bar After 'Screaming' at His Daughter

'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador and Ex-Husband David Beador All Smiles in New Reunion Selfie

'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador and Ex-Husband David Beador All Smiles in New Reunion Selfie

Latest News
Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV
  • Sep 20, 2023

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

Taylor Swift Wears Seemingly Telling Jewelry Amid Travis Kelce Dating Rumors
  • Sep 20, 2023

Taylor Swift Wears Seemingly Telling Jewelry Amid Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale
  • Sep 20, 2023

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale

Sheryl Crow's Life Was 'Saved' After She Fled 'Tricky Waters' in L.A.
  • Sep 20, 2023

Sheryl Crow's Life Was 'Saved' After She Fled 'Tricky Waters' in L.A.

Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Shows Erratic Behavior in New Video After Mom's Death
  • Sep 20, 2023

Ex-NFL Star Sergio Brown Shows Erratic Behavior in New Video After Mom's Death

Lamar Odom Steps Out for Grocery Shopping in First Sighting After Car Accident
  • Sep 20, 2023

Lamar Odom Steps Out for Grocery Shopping in First Sighting After Car Accident

Most Read
Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce
Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

Russell Brand Bragged About Making Out With Meghan Markle

Russell Brand Bragged About Making Out With Meghan Markle

Iggy Azalea Admits to Struggling to Relax on Vacation

Iggy Azalea Admits to Struggling to Relax on Vacation

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'