Shannon Beador Reportedly Tipsy at Restaurant Prior to DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Hours before crashing her car into a property in Newport Beach, California, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum reportedly hung out with her friend at a nearby bar.

Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador appeared to have had a fun night prior to her legal trouble. Before getting arrested due to DUI alcohol and hit-and-run, the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" was reportedly tipsy at a bar.

Speaking to TMZ, an eyewitness revealed that she was "pretty boozed up" when she hung out with her friend and business partner Steve Muller, hours before she crashed her car into a building. She was spotted at the A Restaurant in Newport Beach, California, which was located half a mile from where the accident took place, on Saturday night, September 16. However, the eyewitness did not offer any information on the drink she was sipping on.

The source revealed, "She was loud and boisterous through the night, with her arms flailing in the air." At one point during her outing at the bar, she made one of her fans smile by agreeing to take a photo with her. Picture from the night was released by the outlet.

In addition, the source claimed to have overheard Shannon complaining about her former co-star on the Bravo series Alexis Bellino, who was also spotted at the same restaurant at that time. Alexis' attendance did not stop Shannon from talking about the former with people around her.

Later on, Alexis confirmed to the outlet that she and Shannon were at the same bar that night. "When my girlfriends and I arrived for a fun night out together, it was soon brought to my attention that Shannon was also at the same restaurant," she recalled. "Shannon and I did not interact that night."

"But it greatly saddens me to learn that she may harbor negative feelings or resentment toward me, as I was not involved in Jim Bellino's lawsuit against Shannon," she continued, making a reference to her former husband Jim, who filed a million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Shannon back in 2018. "From one single mother to another, I wish Shannon nothing but the best as I know she is facing trying times ahead."

Shannon was arrested for DUI alcohol and hit-and-run after she crashed her car into a property in Newport Beach on Saturday night. In CCTV footage obtained by TMZ, it could be seen that she was driving at a high speed prior to the crash. The clip further showed her driving away from the damaged property. She was later arrested before "she was cited and released without bond."

In the wake of the legal problem, Shannon appeared to have received support from her pals, including Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson. Kelly, who claimed to have sent food to Shannon's paparazzi-packed house on Tuesday morning, revealed on her YouTube show "Daily Smash", "I have to say, Vicki Gunvalson is a very good friend at this time to her."

In contrast, Kelly said that Tamra Judge is "not so much" of a good pal to Shannon without explaining the reason why. Meanwhile, in her Monday, September 18 episode of "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, Tamra shared that she had a conference call with Shannon and said that the latter did not discuss her arrest. Tamra later added, "I will not even have one drink and get into the car because you don't know how an alcoholic beverage is going to hit you."

