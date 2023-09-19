'Embarrassed' Shannon Beador to Enter Counseling After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star reportedly accepts 'full accountability for her actions' after crashing her car into a property in Newport Beach on Saturday night, September 16.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador allegedly will enter counseling following a legal problem. Shortly after getting arrested for DUI and hit-and-run, the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" reportedly felt "embarrassed" by her actions.

The 59-year-old star's condition after the arrest was revealed by her pal Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show "Jeff Lewis Live". In the Monday, September 18 episode, he said, "I am happy to say that she is gonna be entering counseling this week, so I'm happy about that." He also spilled that his friend is "accepting full accountability for her actions," which left her feeling "ashamed" and "embarrassed."

Jeff went on to confirm Shannon's arrest. "She got a DUI on Saturday night. She was also in a car accident. She was injured. So she's gonna be recovering," he said. "Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. She called me yesterday; we talked for a while and I was shocked because I've never known Shannon to ever, ever, ever drink and drive. I'm not justifying it, I'm not condoning it, I just am telling you what I know."

The 53-year-old former Bravolebrity further shared his knowledge on Shannon. "I don't think Shannon is an alcoholic," he insisted. "I think as her close friend, I think she's going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don't believe she's an alcoholic."

Jeff also confirmed that he met Shannon on Friday night, September 15, one night prior to her accident, and invited her to an event on the next day. He recalled, "I invited Shannon on Saturday to go to Stus birthday at Abbey and Hi Top, uh, she said she was staying in, but she ended up going out, unfortunately." He was making a reference to two venues around West Hollywood, California.

Previously, TMZ reported that Shannon was arrested for DUI alcohol and hit-and-run. She was driving her car and crashed into a house in Newport Beach, California on Saturday night, September 16. The outlet noted that "she was cited and released without bond."

In the wake of the arrest, Shannon's lawyer Michael Fell issued a statement that read, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful." Michael added, "We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

You can share this post!