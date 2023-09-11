 

Heidi Klum Has 'Sleepless Nights' Due to Her 'Really Extra' Halloween 2023 Costume

After dressing up as a realistically textured earthworm for Halloween 2022, the 'America's Got Talent' judge teases that she is going to wear another 'really extra' costume for the upcoming holiday.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has had "sleepless nights" to prepare for Halloween. After dressing up as a realistically textured earthworm for Halloween 2022, the "America's Got Talent" judge revealed that she is going to wear another "really extra" costume for the holiday in 2023.

Earlier in September, the 50-year-old model opened up about deciding the concept of her upcoming costume. Making an appearance on the red carpet of "America's Got Talent", she told DailyMail.com, "I have had sleepless nights over it. You know me." She went on to tease, "It's going to be extra. It's going to be really extra."

Heidi, who donned a worm costume last year, further recalled her team's reaction at that time. She said, "They were like, 'A worm, really?' They kind of wanted me to think of a plan B and a plan C, but I'm not like that. For me, it is plan A."

The former Victoria's Secret model added that to really "succeed in plan A, you have to really go after plan A." She explained, "If you are thinking of all different other things, then it's not going to be a success or it's not going to be that major. Everyone around is always like, 'Think of something different. This is crazy. And the worm is crazy.' "

Heidi additionally shared that "this time around" her team is doing the "same thing" by asking her to "think of a plan B." About her choice of concept for the upcoming holiday, she pointed out, "I have to admit, I love it. And then my gut, I feel like it's going to be good." She continued, "I never know if it will be good until the day, and I don't want to let my Halloween fans down. There are so many creative people around the world and I don't want to let them down."

Heidi is famous for going all out with her Halloween costumes. In 2022, she dressed up as a worm and revealed that it came with its struggles. "I had to roll everywhere. I just said to my husband, 'Please don't leave me flat on my face and suffocate,' because I was worried that I was gonna, at some point, not have any gas left," she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022.

